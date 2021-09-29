“Franchising”, With Douglas Brown and Justin Buzzi of Get Up And Go Kayaking

Franchising. This was my best way to grow the company. I think if I had wanted to open 14 locations all by myself it would have been extremely difficult and time consuming. Thankfully I’ve been fortunate enough to have franchisees that also believe in the vision of the company and have helped us expand to these 14 beautiful locations. This definitely increased our revenue and profitability. By trying to replicate the process 14 times over it has really allowed us to fine tune any pain points in our process and alleviate unnecessary steps along the way. It’s also fun to give other people the opportunity to be successful. My mom is a franchisee, Tia, her dad, my brother, his wife, her parents, a college buddy, some of my corporate friends, and more have all become franchisees and it has been so cool seeing their growth and helping facilitate that as well. As they grow, I grow, and it’s been a great way to facilitate revenue growth.

As a part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin Buzzi, CEO of Get Up And Go Kayaking.

Justin Buzzi is founder of Get Up And Go Kayaking — a clear kayaking franchise that has over 140,000,000 organic views. This 30 year old turned a 12,000 dollars loan into a multiple seven figure business in under 5 years. As Buzzi’s company continues to grow, so does his passion for giving back and helping save Florida’s land and waterways.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Of course, I think that’s part of what makes my journey so unique. My fiancé, Tia, and I were looking to go kayaking or tubing at a local spring here in Central Florida, and to our surprise one summer morning they had already reached capacity prior to us arriving there. Because of this, they turned us away along with about 50 other cars in line waiting to get into the springs. We pulled over and researched any other springs close by to see if we could find one to enjoy the day, but as we called to ask about capacity limitations we found that all of them were sold out, and it was hardly 10 a.m.

This led to an afternoon of research back at our apartment’s pool. We Googled all sorts of outdoor recreation companies, and to my surprise many had little-to-no social-media presence and their websites seemed very outdated. Luckily, I had a marketing degree from UCF and figured this could be a great way to utilize it. We had remembered seeing clear kayaks online in the past and wondered how cool it would be to pair the clear kayaks with the crystal clear spring waters that we have in Florida. This is where the whole idea came about, and within two weeks I had a 12,000 dollars loan from the bank and was ready to hit the ground (or water) running!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

It always continues to amaze me how many views our company has gained over the years. We first started going viral back in 2017 where we gained 5,000,000 views in just three days. This was before I even had a booking software on our website, so we were getting slammed with phone calls and emails inquiring about booking. Tia and I stayed up until 4 a.m. some nights just trying to catch up on all of the inquiries. It was amazing but also overwhelming. It really made us dig deep into our current processes and figure out ways that we could improve, which ultimately helped set us up for the successful operation that we run today!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to give a special shout out to Alex McKeeman. He was my first-ever-hired tour guide. He literally reached out via Instagram DMs telling me how much he loved kayaking, the springs and being outdoors. This happened to be right around the same time we started going viral and I knew I needed some extra help, so Alex seemed like the perfect fit. After we paddled together several times, and I showed him around I decided to hire him. Unfortunately, after three months of working for me he ended up passing away while free diving on one of his days off. It was an unbelievably sad time for his family and for myself. It took divers about two weeks to actually recover his body from the springs where he had been diving. In the short three months that I got to know Alex, he made it very clear that his love for the springs was beyond 99 percent of people I have ever met. His passion for saving the waterways, promoting eco-friendly recreation, and his general enjoyment for the outdoors were truly unmatched. Because of the impact Alex made on myself and our company, we donate lots of money, time and effort into saving Florida’s waterways and land under his name. Each year on the anniversary of his passing we hold a 100 percent donation day where all sales go directly into a donation to the Conserve Florida organization. In the last two years we’ve donated over 30,000 dollars in his name, and Alex will forever be a huge part of my why.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Underpromise and overdeliver. This has been something I’ve thought about much more seriously since starting the business. When I first started, I would bring my GoPro and take 50-plus photos of each group of guests and then go home, edit the photos and deliver them to the guests within 24 hours of the tour. This was never something I charged for guests, or even said I would do, I just did it knowing that it was a way I could overdeliver for my paying customers. I try to take the same philosophy to my daily life. If there are moments where I can do things that were never expected but almost a surprise and delight, I feel like it makes people so much happier. If we all focused a little bit more on how we can do this daily, I think we’d all be a little happier!

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Get Up And Go Kayaking is really striving to introduce people to watersports, outdoor recreation and becoming more eco-conscious. Our guides do a great job of giving ideas and ways our guests can help be more conscious of these things while they are out on a tour without it sounding forced or non-genuine, because we hire guides that have the same values. The clear kayaks give people a whole new perspective to kayaking. This allows people to feel more connected to the waterway they are paddling on, because, well, they can see it all around them. We are trying to heighten their experience with the kayaks and the great knowledge that our guides provide while out on the water.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are many things that I believe make us different. Obviously the clear kayaks are a visual difference from your typical kayak, but I think the biggest differentiator is our service level. From the first time someone calls or inquires about our company, to even past when the customer uses our service, we try to be extremely accommodating. We take huge value in the level of support we give our customers, literally day and night. Tia, myself, our franchisees, my admin assistant, Olivia, we all pick up the phones after hours, respond to messages at 1 a,m., email back with great detail, text guests updates and try our best to give superior service. This is what makes me feel like our company is doing it right. I’d also like to think we are doing a great job with social media, which is something not typically seen in our sector of tourism.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

To be honest, I always wanted to work for myself. I worked at a desk for a couple years prior to opening the company, and I just knew that wasn’t for me. I was fortunate enough to stumble across kayaking, which quickly became a passion of mine. I’m so glad I took the leap of faith and focused full time on giving kayak tours because I’ve met so many great people, have a great team and have accomplished so many things I never dreamed possible.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

I’ve always had this weird sense of wanting more. I make obtainable goals for myself and when I reach them it makes me set an even bigger goal next time. For whatever reason, it’s instilled in me that no matter how far I make it, there’s always more to go. I think part of it is how I was raised “to always do my best” as my Mom would say. My best just always feels like there’s more to come, and that urgency to pursue that seems much more fun than any destination would.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m always working on something new. Whether it’s an idea for Get Up And Go Kayaking or ways to give back or even just helping some friends out with their ideas, I definitely keep myself busy with new projects. Right now I’m getting pretty deep into NFTs, and I really believe they will play a large role in our futures. As a collector myself, it’s a really fun space to be a part of. I have an idea in my head that one day I can release my own NFT and a portion of the profits will be donated back into conservation efforts. This is random, but I’ve also really wanted to somehow create a brand (or work with a brand) similar to Adidas’ Parley. They create clothes out of recycled materials from ocean waste. I really think this is a cool concept, and I’d love to do something similar for our springs in Florida.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

I think it comes down to people. It was challenging to figure out at first who was the right fit for our team, defining exactly our target market, and delivering value at an unexpected level. Once you’ve got these things figured out, the revenue will organically grow and so will the health of your business.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

Communication. There’s no way around bad communication, and if you lack communication with your team, your guests, really ANYONE, this will make it difficult to succeed. Figuring out the ways YOU communicate best with YOUR team and customers will help you reach milestones such as this!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started out, I was so afraid to be the one telling a customer that they missed their tour and couldn’t get a refund. We have no-show policies in place that the customers must agree with prior to reserving with us, and it was tough at first to enforce those policies because I was so nervous of a bad review. I would tell customers my name was John. I figured John was a good pseudonym for whenever I needed to have one of those tough conversations, haha. I’ve gotten over my fears… thankfully!

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

I like to think of our social media as our sales team. But to answer the question, nope, we do all of our sales as inbound.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

Communication — from our socials, to our website, to just talking with our guests, I think it is super important to have consistent messaging and also be very clear as to what it is that we offer. Setting the expectations from the get-go is a great way to start your successful customer journey. Social media — I can’t harp on this enough. There’s so many different things you can do on socials to make your business stand out. Thankfully ours has a visual factor that is aesthetically pleasing and usually makes people stop and actually look at our images/videos without just scrolling past. When I first started the company I would spend an extra hour or two daily on Instagram just searching through local locations tags and interacting with people that looked to enjoy the outdoors or that seemed to be within our demographics. This really helped gain customers at the beginning. Building a team — This is really what has given us a big boost in business. Hiring the right people and not being afraid to let go of the wrong people has been very crucial. Taking the time to give your team extra training, extra TLC and extra incentives can go a long way. I love rewarding our tour guides when they go above and beyond. To me, that means they are truly caring for the company, and I want to show them how much it means to me. Sometimes a simple thanks just doesn’t hit home as much as a little extra pay on their next check. Figuring out what motivates each employee and using those points as incentives has been really helpful. Franchising — this was my best way to grow the company. I think if I had wanted to open 14 locations all by myself it would have been extremely difficult and time consuming. Thankfully I’ve been fortunate enough to have franchisees that also believe in the vision of the company and have helped us expand to these 14 beautiful locations. This definitely increased our revenue and profitability. By trying to replicate the process 14 times over it has really allowed us to fine tune any pain points in our process and alleviate unnecessary steps along the way. It’s also fun to give other people the opportunity to be successful. My mom is a franchisee, Tia, her dad, my brother, his wife, her parents, a college buddy, some of my corporate friends, and more have all become franchisees and it has been so cool seeing their growth and helping facilitate that as well. As they grow, I grow, and it’s been a great way to facilitate revenue growth. Be different — Try doing things in ways that other people aren’t. It’s easy to get caught up in comparing your business to other similar businesses but I think what makes us stand out is the way we are unique in the majority of our processes. From communications with guests, to the way our guides give the tours, we stand out. This is a big one for me. We listen to what the guests are saying and communicating with us, and we act on that feedback in ways that can make us stand out. Our Tampa Bay franchise was recently awarded the “Top Overall Experience in the USA” by TripAdvisor. That means they are literally THE number one thing to do in the entire USA as rated by TripAdvisor, our industry’s biggest review platform. I think this is a perfect reflection of their hard work to be different, and standing out amongst the hundreds of other kayak businesses in their area (and tens of thousands in the USA).

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Try new things. I think a lot of people I have come across get stuck in the way that they have done it for so long that they are afraid to get out of their comfort zone. Look, some things are NOT going to work, but you never know until you try. I’ve had so many similar businesses tell me they don’t want to try using TikTok, but in the last week it has generated 10,000,000 views for our business. You never know, until you try!

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

I think that using social-media platforms has helped out with this so much. The insights that we get from our socials really tell us what our demographic is. From there, we use that information to curate ads that are then targeted back directly to that demographic. It’s a great cycle, and something I think others should spend more time looking into. What has surprised me along the way is that we’ve gotten so many first-time paddlers that simply want the cool photo for their social media, or the occasional guest that actually wants to learn how to kayak and start a new hobby. The fun thing about the guests who are just interested in a cool photo is that they typically leave wanting to take up kayaking as a hobby because of how much fun they had when they didn’t necessarily think they’d enjoy the physical aspect of paddling. Sometimes your customers aren’t always who you think they are, you just have to be willing to listen.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Definitely. This all goes back to consistency and communication. We try our very best to have the same policies, wording and offerings across our different locations so that the guest experience is very similar at any of our 14 current locations. Our admin assistant Olivia does a great job of over communicating with our guests to ensure they are 100 percent aware of small details that may help their experience that many other companies may simply overlook. We like to spend the needed time with customers and walk them through our processes or really help them understand proper paddling techniques so that they can focus more on what’s around them (nature) than just on the physical aspect of kayaking. Because we’ve opened all of these locations we’ve been able to have different sets of eyes looking at our processes as we open new locations and it has helped us eliminate any unnecessary steps or helped us better define the essential steps. I think this has really made for a great user experience and also has helped give us the rankings that we have across all review platforms with our guests. There’s nothing that I love reading in a review more than “wow their customer service was incredible” and we get those reviews A LOT!

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

We give customers incentives to go visit new locations or come back to a location they have already been to. We like to give customers a coupon to come try a new location that has been out with us before. We’re constantly trying to find new ways to give back to customers that have adventures with us multiple times. I can personally name you the guests that have been to more than five of our locations because we love hearing from them and communicating on their experiences and what more we can be doing for them. I’ll give a shoutout to Licia — she’s probably been to the most locations out of anyone of our guests. It’s people like her that make our jobs so fun and allow us to find new ways to entice customers to come back out. We’re looking into getting give-away stickers for each of our locations that customers can collect as they visit each of our locations.

If you can simply give customers more than what they feel like they paid for, you’ll see a much better limitation on customer churn. Going back to what I said above, underpromise and overdeliver.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would try to inspire people to be more kind. Take the moments out of your day to surprise and delight others. I find that giving back to others, whether that is time, money, effort, or other, can be extremely rewarding.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

GaryVee — I think he is an awesome entrepreneur, and he really understands his community and gives back so much. He seems like a fun person to be friends with.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!