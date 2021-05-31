Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Frances Langford

The Song Of Victory and The Sacred Rhythm Coming Through! A Highlight Of FRANCES LANGFORD and Her Performance Of "Over There!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When it comes to the very artistry of direction, and our vicinity to time, a certain feeling comes around. Such a feeling can cause a great upsurge in one’s determination and fire! After all, it takes the right song, and sound, when bringing that fire, alive! Yes, it does!

Memorial Day 2021 (and the entire weekend) has ended! What an auspicious day! Somehow, that energy spreads when highlighting the vivacious energy of triumph and overcoming! Victory feels, oh so sweet, as it pertains to nationhood and the ability to remain standing; in the face of so much adversity. Yes! It feels good! What is of greater fascination is how it brings an enchanting meditation, concerning a nation’s ability to win against the odds. Delightful! Here comes the battle cry! Or, we can converse upon the fighting Spirit, and its call to action!

Even should we not engage in determination, as it pertains to the armed services; sometimes, you just need that extra sparkle for the day-to-day battles of this challenge, called life! Everyone needs that special theme song, which awakens them in the morning! Everyone! Then, when you mix it with a touch of cultural (and national) pride, one is likely to move through the day with that fighting Spirit, in overcoming one’s challenges. That’s how it should be! No matter how difficult the challenges may be, it’s best to keep moving through them!

Let’s be very clear! Moving through one’s challenges doesn’t have to be a tedious boredom. It doesn’t have to be riddled with pain and anguish. On the contrary, the right song has the power to bring a certain pep in our step, as we would say! Such vitality is necessary. It’s filled with the rigor and vivacious energy necessary for triumphing and overcoming. It’s the fighting Spirit and victory, that we need! Every single moment, it is made for our very success! Oh, how triumphant, indeed!

Again, and it will be stated, again! It takes the right voice, entertainer, and Spirit to convey such a song. That fighting Spirit! Whether it be through the armed services, or through our daily, personal battles; we are meant to be triumphant, through! There are strides, when it comes to pushing through the barriers. Some come through the tumultuous task of feeling drained, through the very work! Yes, it can be very painful. That’s why we need that song. We need a song. A victorious song! A song, ever highlighting the treasures of moving with confidence; and the mentality of victory on one’s mind!

Frances Langford

http://thehollywoodwallpapers.blogspot.com/2012/06/frances-langford.html
https://travsd.wordpress.com/2019/04/04/frances-langford-the-florida-thrush/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zADohZPoWNA
https://open.spotify.com/track/4H0HS07wNHA7NGKugCPQTZ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Quick Note Diary: Frances Langford #WomensHistoryMonth2021

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Weekend Musical Spotlight: Mandoza #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Stroke of Genius//

    “Beyond the Senses”

    by Justin Sight, Kyle Mengelkamp, Liam Alexander
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.