Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Frances Langford

When it comes to the very artistry of direction, and our vicinity to time, a certain feeling comes around. Such a feeling can cause a great upsurge in one’s determination and fire! After all, it takes the right song, and sound, when bringing that fire, alive! Yes, it does!

Memorial Day 2021 (and the entire weekend) has ended! What an auspicious day! Somehow, that energy spreads when highlighting the vivacious energy of triumph and overcoming! Victory feels, oh so sweet, as it pertains to nationhood and the ability to remain standing; in the face of so much adversity. Yes! It feels good! What is of greater fascination is how it brings an enchanting meditation, concerning a nation’s ability to win against the odds. Delightful! Here comes the battle cry! Or, we can converse upon the fighting Spirit, and its call to action!

Even should we not engage in determination, as it pertains to the armed services; sometimes, you just need that extra sparkle for the day-to-day battles of this challenge, called life! Everyone needs that special theme song, which awakens them in the morning! Everyone! Then, when you mix it with a touch of cultural (and national) pride, one is likely to move through the day with that fighting Spirit, in overcoming one’s challenges. That’s how it should be! No matter how difficult the challenges may be, it’s best to keep moving through them!

Let’s be very clear! Moving through one’s challenges doesn’t have to be a tedious boredom. It doesn’t have to be riddled with pain and anguish. On the contrary, the right song has the power to bring a certain pep in our step, as we would say! Such vitality is necessary. It’s filled with the rigor and vivacious energy necessary for triumphing and overcoming. It’s the fighting Spirit and victory, that we need! Every single moment, it is made for our very success! Oh, how triumphant, indeed!

Again, and it will be stated, again! It takes the right voice, entertainer, and Spirit to convey such a song. That fighting Spirit! Whether it be through the armed services, or through our daily, personal battles; we are meant to be triumphant, through! There are strides, when it comes to pushing through the barriers. Some come through the tumultuous task of feeling drained, through the very work! Yes, it can be very painful. That’s why we need that song. We need a song. A victorious song! A song, ever highlighting the treasures of moving with confidence; and the mentality of victory on one’s mind!

Frances Langford