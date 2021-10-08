Frances Gonzales: “Lean on your team”

Lean on your team. Being an entrepreneur can be lonely at times, but the truth is, we can’t do it alone. Everyone successful business needs a great team. Don’t be afraid to delegate things to your team so you don’t get overwhelmed.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founder,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Frances Gonzalez, the founder, and owner of Vegan Wines, a subscription wine club that is certified vegan from soil to glass. Frances is a change-maker with a mission in life to make a positive impact in our world. She uses her platform to be a voice for other small business owners who are vegan. She cares deeply about the environment, our health, the people, and animal rights. Find out more about Frances and Vegan Wines on vKind, the online search engine for all things vegan.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have been a vegan for over 25 years. During a wine tour on vacation in France, I heard the word “egg whites.” I was in shock and asked so many questions to the staff after the tour. I had assumed that all wines were vegan by design, but that wasn’t the case. My vacation turned into research. I went back home and typed into Google, “vegan wines,” and found nothing. I was upset to have not known the ingredients in the wine I had been drinking, and wondered if other vegans had experienced this. Shortly after that, I applied for my liquor license, secured a website domain, and went full-time into business research. That’s how my career as a vegan entrepreneur began.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I found it interesting that so many people didn’t know (even employees of the winery) how their wine is produced. When I began Vegan Wines, I learned that many sommeliers, bartenders, and wine store owners were unaware that wine contains more than just grapes. It shows how distant we can be from our food and beverage production.

Can you share a story about the funniest mista ke you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the time it was not funny, but now it is, because you have to find humor sometimes to accept those life lessons and go forward. I was at a meeting with what I thought was a potential investor, and during the meeting, I realized that it was a setup and this “investor” was trying to take my staff. It partially worked! Now, I shake my head and laugh about it, because the signs were there all along. I was so eager to please others that didn’t see it. It taught me to look at things from different angles before making moves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is no one person in particular. It is a team, and they are the Vegan Wines Team. I have a staff that treats Vegan Wines as their own, and I am grateful and honored to have them on my team.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I had no support from any bank, organization, or mentor when I started Vegan Wines. I had to do everything myself, and that was very scary at times. I put fear aside, but not every woman is in that position to make that decision. I feel there needs to be more support for women to access tools and resources to start their businesses. There’s a lot of room for error when you do it all yourself and don’t have someone to guide you through it. I think that’s true for every founder, but even more so for women.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government to help overcome those obstacles?

One thing I needed was support on filing the proper paperwork and administration. For example, my lawyer fees to incorporate my business and have the proper licensing in place took up most of my savings at the start. Women entrepreneurs need help with funding now more than ever. I wish there had been a support group for women where leaders of other start-up companies could share what they’ve learned. The government needs to help women with loans with low-interest rate loans and offer small start-up companies programs. We are not asking for free handouts. The more we succeed, the better for the economy and job market. Small businesses like mine are the ones that are the true job creators. This is more about the support to encourage more women to pursue their dreams to success.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Many industries, like the wine industry, are male-dominated. We need balance in all industries for continued equal success. Women are just as intelligent and are hardcore workers. The woman’s perspective is needed in every sector.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

As a founder, we must put a smile on to the public and share our happy moments. It’s easy for people to assume that everything is going great all the time and that you are successful already. But the reality is quite different. A founder constantly struggles with challenges and staying on the right path. Most founders I know accept this reality and will overcome the obstacles. But it’s something to keep in mind when you start your own business.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I feel everyone is cut out to be a founder. The only restrictions we have in life are the ones we put on ourselves.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Believe in yourself. Sometimes I hear women say, “I would love to start my own business, but…” If you have an idea and have faith in yourself, then it will happen. It may take time, but it will happen.

2. Take time for yourself. I was deep into work, all the time, for many hours a day. As a result, I got burnt out, and then I was less productive. It’s essential to take time to recharge the battery and not feel guilty about it. You and your business are worth it.

3. Lean on your team. Being an entrepreneur can be lonely at times, but the truth is, we can’t do it alone. Everyone successful business needs a great team. Don’t be afraid to delegate things to your team so you don’t get overwhelmed.

4. Collaborate with people who share your vision. I strongly believe in collaboration between founders and entrepreneurs. Finding people with the same purpose out there is critical. For example, joining the vKind website has opened many doors for me. I’ve been able to meet other women, vegan-owned businesses, who are going through similar struggles. We’ve helped each other a lot.

5. Do what you can do in-house. For many aspects of growing a company, we can work them out ourselves. For others, you may need to delegate certain things to your team. And then there are things that you may need a third party to help. You’ll have to figure out what you can handle in-house with your staff and then carefully choose your vendor partners. Bringing in other firms to help is always a risk because they might not understand your business needs and purpose. Do your research first to save your time and money.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I want to encourage veganism to as many as possible during my time on earth. Our platform is about more than just wine; it is about a more sustainable, humane, ethical way to live. My goal is for Vegan Wines to be part of the change to make the world a better place.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We have to remember the farmers in the wine industry worldwide. They are a big factor in our climate change. If we encourage better farming methods and support the farmers who are already on this track, we can be part of the solution to climate change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private meeting with anyone from Big Idea Ventures. They’re a startup accelerator and funding platform that focuses on innovation in the food industry.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.