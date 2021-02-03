Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Four ways to work with your thoughts when they are not serving you

4 ways to work with your thoughts when they are not serving you

Have you noticed that Fear ebbs and flows? If you are prone to living life in fear, it will bring up old fear patterns. I no longer live in fear, but it used to be the theme of my life. It made me quite controlling.

You see, our brains are like computer programs. It creates patterns in order to keep us safe and survive. It takes past experiences and creates beliefs and systems that it continues to run unless otherwise reprogrammed.

What does this mean?

Everything that we know is learnt, including how we think. And everything that is learned, can also be unlearned, can it not?

Do you think a successful person stays stuck in fear? Or do you think they let it go?

So if you find yourself with negative thoughts, first know that it’s your brain trying to keep you safe. Now that you know that, you can change these thoughts, right?

Here are 4 ways to work with your thoughts when they are not serving you:

  • Create a new neural pathway. Literally redirect your thoughts. When a negative thought pops up, ask yourself if it’s true, and move your attention to something else.
  • Do energy healing. Simply set the intention for the thought and root memory to be cleared from your body.
  • Listen to binaural beats. These beats carry a vibrational frequency that can help with healing, and are said to help reduce anxiety, lower stress and increase relaxation in a similar manner as meditation, and different frequencies offer different states of relaxation. You can find many great audios on YouTube.
  • Choose higher vibrational emotions. Think of something that feels really good, and do it. For me, dancing with my family puts me in such a good mood that it’s impossible to remain in negative thoughts.

Remember, awareness is key. You always have a choice. I am going to leave you with one question — Where will you be a year from now if you held on to your old beliefs?

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

