Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Four ways to calm yourself during the pandemic

Try to find moments of calm in the middle of the pandemic storm.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Finding a moment of peace during chaos
Take a break when feeling overwhelmed

I have spent over a year virtually locked in my home, a similar story at your end as well, I guess. Our lives disrupted by elements beyond our control! A global pandemic. A black swan event! Even the best of us are feeling overwhelmed by the uncertainty of life, the stress of the unknown at the workplace, and the fear of losing loved ones. 

Twelve months in, the vaccine roll outs may have eased some of the anxiety, but we are still not free of the virus.

Our emotional, mental and physical well-being are under duress. If you like me feel overwhelmed, stressed or fatigued on some days, don’t be too hard on yourself. It is simply the toll that the uncertainty of the times has brought upon us. 

How do we sail through this prolonged turmoil and embrace this uncertainty? Here are some things we can do:

Take that moment when you need it 

Juggling between work, household chores, parenting and being locked in our homes can overwhelm the best of us. When you feel things getting out of hand just pause, take a deep breath. Pause and breathe some more. Yes, long deep breaths are what you need to take. The age-old tried and tested method is the easiest way to calm yourself.  And remind yourself that you are not alone, yes things may feel way too overwhelming but in this pandemic, you are not alone. Close your eyes, take deep breaths and transport yourself to your place of calm -a beach, or a valley or the mountains. 

Acknowledge your feelings 

Continue to use break times with colleagues, spouses or friends to express how you are feeling. What are some of the things causing you pain or bothering you? If you are anxious or worried about something talking to another person will help. It may also allow them, in turn, to open up and express their emotions and feelings too. The pandemic has shown us that there is no harm in being vulnerable. Everyone is going through stress and uncertainty and expressing it is not unhealthy. 

This is also an opportunity for those of you in leadership roles to check on your team’s wellbeing and open up healthy discussion around how people in the team are coping and what is weighing them down. Sometimes all we need to do is share and unburden. 

Put up some boundaries and respect them 

With lines between the weekend and workdays getting blurred it is important for you to draw your own boundaries. Reserve some activities that you do on the weekend that help you break away from your five-day work routine. Spend time with family members, call friends or spend time with a book, take a walk or just sit and watch a movie or show. Use the time to help you feel better. Do what makes you feel better. 

Rember this is about survival 

This time is about survival, about overcoming a virus either through fighting it back or by avoiding it through all possible precautions. Your life is the priority so don’t be irresponsible or lax when it comes to your health. Do everything you can to take care of yourself. As a leader or manager reiterate the same to your team. 

    Tanvi Dubey

    Tanvi is working with a Venture Capitalist fund in India. She is an avid storyteller and enjoys writing on women's issues, culture, leadership and self-growth. She buys books faster than she can read them. A people's person, she enjoys talking and connecting to people and listening to their life experiences.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    To Be Human in a Pandemic

    by Sarah Noll Wilson
    Community//

    How to Manage Uncertainty with Kindness Towards Yourself

    by Anna Goldstein
    What To Do When Faced With Career Uncertainty
    Community//

    What To Do When Faced With Career Uncertainty

    by Caroline Castrillon

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.