Four Ways to Boost Your Well-Being

Life has a knack for throwing things at you left and right. Whether it’s family, work or financial stress, health issues or things you’re dealing with personally, it all adds up quickly and takes its toll. This is why taking care of yourself is so important. Keep reading for four things you can do daily to improve your well-being.

1.) Breathe In, Breathe Out

Sure, you breathe all the time… every minute of every day. But do you really breathe? If you're not sure, try this. Find a quiet and comfortable space. Close your eyes and make each breath count with big inhales and steady exhales. Intentional breathing does take practice, but when it's done effectively — you'll know. Your heart rate and blood pressure should lower and your muscles will become more relaxed. You'll feel a sense of calm and maybe you'll even drift off to sleep. And if you're wanting to take it to the next level, go outside.



2.) Get Creative

With as busy as life is, it’s no surprise for creativity to take the back burner. But it shouldn’t — and here’s why. Tapping into your creative side has so many wonderful benefits — such as feeling more engaged overall, sharpening existing cognitive skills, and benefiting from the stress reduction that tends to go along with being creative. Imagine how accomplished you’d feel after realizing you created that beautiful watercolor of your favorite landscape. Imagine the boost of confidence you’d get from taking a loaf of sourdough from start(er) to finish. Don’t worry… it doesn’t mean you have to strive for perfection in what you choose to do — just putting yourself out there and following through will fill your cup and leave you feeling amazing. If you’re still not convinced that you’ve got the time, take a good look at your schedule and remember that when there’s a will, there’s a way.



3.) Clear Your Space

When do you feel your most balanced and clear-headed? Is it when your space is cluttered and littered with junk mail, school papers and lone socks? Or do you feel your best when your space is clean and orderly — giving off a very feng shui vibe? It’s been proven that cluttered or messy spaces do more harm than good. So by taking the time to declutter, organize and incorporate it into your daily routine, you’re also ensuring your well-being will benefit greatly. Another bonus of airy and organized spaces… you’re likely to save money and your living spaces will be healthier. Who wouldn’t appreciate that?



4.) Change it Up

Most people have something they do every day that’s strictly out of habit. Maybe it’s watching the news every night after dinner, or maybe it’s pouring a glass of wine just because it’s 5pm. Ask yourself a couple of questions. Does the news uplift you or put you in a sour mood? Maybe you’ll realize you’d rather watch a show that makes you laugh instead. Does your glass of wine end up giving you a headache more than anything else? Swap it out with something that’s better for you.



Remember how important it is to take time out for yourself. You’ll never regret it. And with a little reflection on your current lifestyle and habits, you can learn a lot about yourself while also improving your well-being. There’s only one way to go — up!