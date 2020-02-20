Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Four Tips To Stay Productive While Working From Home

Build a dedicated work space.

By
Four Ways To Eliminate Distractions While Working From Home
Image credit: lyncconf.com (CC BY 2.0)

According to a report, almost 74% of North Americans are willing to quit their jobs if it meant their employer would give them the freedom to work from home. That’s mainly because working from home results in zero commute costs and offers one the opportunity to spend more time with their loved ones.

Unfortunately, while working from home has its benefits, it has its downsides as well – with the most irritating among them being the frequent distractions that force you to sit up from your work chair and run the errand which cannot wait until tomorrow.

Here are four tips acting on which you can stay productive while working from home:

1.        Build a dedicated Work Space

Resting on your couch while working will soon divert you to set in a comfortable position and lure away your whole focus. For this reason, find a calm corner in your home, set your working table and chair, and designate that area for work-related activities.

Also, before coming to the desk, leave your smartphone on the charging station for phones so that its constant beeping won’t distract you. I’d also suggest that you do not have lunch at your work table as research states that you stand a greater chance of a weight gain when you eat at your work table.

2.        Hold Regular Breaks

According to a study, if you are working without taking adequate breaks, you’re inviting trouble. Working for long stretches might harm your productivity, overall work performance, and even mental health. In the worst-case scenario, it might also lead to job burnout. That’s why you should take regular breaks while working on your study.

3.        Close your Emails and Messenger

Not all distractions have external causes. Some of them are a part of our jobs. Never-ending emails and instant messages are constant pushovers to our productive drive. That’s why, before initiating your day’s work, park your gadgets at the phone charger station and make a promise with yourself that you’d check (and respond to) emails and messages during the break time.

4.        Limit the interference of those around you

It gets tough to concentrate on work when the kids are running around, family members are talking loudly, and the TV’s volume is touching its upper echelons. That’s why you need to let everyone around you know that just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean that you’re available.

Jessica Gonzalez

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

5 Ways To Be Successful When Working From Home

by Rachael Tulipano
Community//

How to Maximize Your Efficiency Working From Home

by John Rampton
laptop on table with a cup of coffee
Community//

5 Crucial Tips For Working From Home

by McKinzie | Moms Make Cents

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.