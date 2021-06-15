It’s never going to be easy to be in a leadership position when times are tough. Uncertain times will make it so that you won’t always have all the answers, but you’re going to be tasked with leading your people anyway. Take a look at the following four tips for leading through uncertain times. If you make good use of these tips, then you should have an easier time finding success and seeing things through.

Come up with a Plan

Perhaps the most important thing for you to do is to come up with a good plan. You need to be able to look at the data and make good decisions about what is happening. If you don’t have a solid plan to follow, it will be harder to get everyone on the same page. Try to make a plan that makes sense, but remember to be flexible since you may react to unexpected events during uncertain times.

Know the Importance of Communication

Communication is something that leaders need to be good at, whether they’re operating in the best of times or the worst of times. During uncertain times, it’s going to be imperative for you to communicate with your people properly. Ensure that you let them know what is going on and give them concise orders to know what to do. It’s also good to take the time to listen to your people so that you can help them with concerns and questions.

Remain Humble

Remaining humble is also going to be for the best because you need to be able to relate to your people. Don’t act like you have all the answers when you don’t. Admit that things might be tough, and try to be there for everyone you’re leading. Your honesty and humility will help people trust you more so that you can all try to get through these tough times.

Try to Inspire People

Try your best to inspire people even when times are tough. If you can inspire people to be hopeful and do their best, you can make progress. The best leaders are great at inspiring their people to shake the dust off and keep on moving forward. If you can do this by being a positive presence in your team members’ lives, then that will be a truly great thing.

Originally published on JonathanMase.info