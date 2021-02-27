Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Four Simple Tips for Deeper Personal Connection with Others

To truly connect with others, you might think of a card game.  You flip over your card to see what is really there.   And to see is to really listen to the other person and see things as they appear from the other side. We are often quick to judge and label others.  After all, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

To truly connect with others, you might think of a card game.  You flip over your card to see what is really there.   And to see is to really listen to the other person and see things as they appear from the other side.

We are often quick to judge and label others.  After all, labels can help us feel safe and make sense of the world.  For example, you might label someone as “selfish” or “inconsiderate” for not doing what they promised to do.  Or maybe “ignorant” if they said something that hurt you.

Labeling is also common in our professional lives.  In an important business negotiation, for example, you might label your counterpart a “jerk” when he refuses to agree to anything.

All of a sudden, connection is lost.  You might even call it quits and end the relationship or negotiation and head to court.  So instead of labeling, try looking.  Flip over that card and find out what’s there by first listening – really listening.

Listening is a lost art.  It’s also an essential life skill.  But these days, conversations often consist of trying to be heard or planning responses in our head while the other talks. Or worse, which happens with phone or virtual conversations, multitasking in the background.

In any event, whenever anyone feels unheard, we become disconnected from one another.  Here are 4 simple tips for deeper connections with others, whether at home or at work:

1.        Maintain eye contact and hear them out.

Allow the other person to finish talking.  If you catch yourself interrupting, you might simply apologize and let them finish what they’re saying.

2.        Listen for what they want from you.

One thing I’ve come to learn (with difficulty) is not to give unsolicited advice.  If someone wants your advice or opinion, they’ll ask.  If you’re not sure, it’s generally a good idea to ask first if they’d like your opinion.   Many times, people simply want to blow off steam or need a shoulder to lean on.

3.        Picture yourself as the other person in that moment.

When you’re truly listening, you’re in a sort of “zone.”  You’re not thinking of yourself or judging.  Essentially, you’re seeing things solely in the way the other person sees them.

4.        Acknowledge.

When you’re in that listening zone, you’re likely to naturally indicate your understanding. You might be inclined to nod your head, for instance, or say something like “yes” or “I hear you.”

Listening is crucial to connecting in every area of our lives.  And when we connect with others, we all win. So flip over that card and see what’s on the other side.

Like this post?   Please share or Sign up to subscribe weekly and you’ll never miss a post.

    Michele Hart, Family Law Attorney + Settlement Strategist + Relationship Builder ● at Founder, M. Hart Divorce & Family Law ● Transforming Conflict into Connection

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Advancing Diversity: The Hostage Negotiator Way

    by Joe Kwon
    negotiators
    Community//

    The benefits of improving negotiation skills for project managers

    by Anna Preston
    Community//

    5 Elements of Emotionally Intelligent Negotiating

    by Harvey Deutschendorf

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.