Four Reasons Why You Should Go Out More Often

Imagine a therapy that has no side effects, is freely available, and can improve your cognitive performance without costing any money. Plus, it is right on the other side of your door, and almost everyone can access it.

As you might have guessed by now, that ‘therapy’ is nothing but going out for a walk. The idea of staying at home, binge-watching, and staying connected with your phone charging station seems attractive to many, the truth is that going outside can have amazing effects on our health.

There are studies that show that spending time outdoors can help improve our lifestyle. In addition to reducing stress, being involved in outdoor activities helps us adopt a positive mood and a happy state of mind.

Here are four other reasons why you should go out more often:

1. It helps burn a few calories

If getting into shape is one of your life goals, then you don’t need to purchase a gym membership. All you have to do is to just walk right out of your door! Assuming you can afford to undertake a brisk walk, you might end up burning a few calories during your trek across the neighborhood.

2. Your vitamin D intake rises

Your body needs sunlight (Vitamin D) to absorb certain minerals, like calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin D, in turn, helps protects you against critical ailments, including depression, heart attack, and even cancer. Hence why you should discover what is on the other side of your door more often.

3. It Boosts Your Creative thinking

Just as your phone gets a boast after you place it on the charging station for phones, your mind revs up when you take a walk in nature. A study found that people who continuously engaged in outdoor activities (i.e., plantation and woods walk) for a week ended up enhancing their performance on a creative problem-solving test by up to 50%.

4. It’s good for your vision

According to a study published by researchers at Ohio State University, people who spend more than two hours a day outdoors are less likely to become nearsighted. The researchers further claimed that this is because sunrays help increase our vision.