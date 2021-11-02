Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Four Positive Life Effects Following a Divorce

A divorce is a process that can have the possibility to change a family’s life for the better (especially if you work with an experienced and empathetic divorce attorney). While it is very common for most people to view divorces as difficult and dreadful, some couples manage to have positive divorce outcomes.  No one said […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

A divorce is a process that can have the possibility to change a family’s life for the better (especially if you work with an experienced and empathetic divorce attorney). While it is very common for most people to view divorces as difficult and dreadful, some couples manage to have positive divorce outcomes.  No one said divorces have to be tumultuous. In my experience as a top rated divorce lawyer working in Bergen County and Monmouth County New Jersey, below are some ways that I have witnessed clients experience the positive effects of a divorce.

Creating A Happier Household

Through eliminating constant arguing and negative vibes, you can cultivate a happier, more positive environment in your home. Your ex-spouse may have been pessimistic, emotional, or just an unhappy person. Now that you are no longer married to that person, you are not obligated to foster that type of energy. Whether you live by yourself, or it’s just you and the kids – you will soon discover that you can be a much happier person, if you cultivate that kind of environment. 

Improving Your Physical Health

It’s not a secret that negative energy not only weakens your spirit, but it can deteriorate your physical body too. Being around a grouchy and mean person can cause you to become tired, experience headaches, and elevate stress. Stress is a common factor in many diseases and illnesses. Removing a negative person from your daily environment may offer you the opportunity to feel better – both physically and emotionally. 

More Freedom

If you have been married to your spouse for several years, then you may already realize the freedom that comes as a direct result of getting a divorce. You understand that you are only responsible for your well-being (and your children’s well-being, if you have them). As a divorced person, you have free reign over your time and how you choose to spend it. For many divorced couples, this is one of the most important and desirable factors of getting divorced – having your time and freedom back. 

You Can Pursue YOUR Dreams

With your newfound time and freedom, you can now explore your gifts and talents. In addition to that, you also have the time to become curious and pursue your dreams. This is not to say that you aren’t able to do these things while you’re married – but, it might be more difficult. On your days off, you can explore enrolling in courses that peak your interest, earning certificates, or learn how to code, ski, or garden (just a few examples). 

All in all, there are positive effects of getting a divorce. Every divorce does not have to have a negative connotation attached to it. Your marriage may have ended, but you can still experience life to the fullest afterwards. 

DISCLAIMER

This article contains general information and opinions from Sheena Burke Williams and is not intended to be a source of legal advice for any purpose. No reader of this article should act or refrain from acting on the basis of information included in this article without seeking legal advice of counsel. Sheena Burke Williams expressly disclaims all liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on any content in this article.

Sheena Burke Williams, Esq., Family Lawyer at Burke Williams, LLC: Attorneys At Law

Sheena Burke Williams, Esq. is a New Jersey family lawyer handling divorce, child support, alimony, and child custody litigation. She owns and operates her divorce and family law practice, Burke Williams, LLC: Attorneys At Law, located in Westwood, Bergen County, New Jersey, and Bradley Beach, Monmouth County, New Jersey, which are both dedicated to providing high-quality and personal legal representation for individuals in all family law matters.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Woman relaxing by pool with laptop
Community//

Nine Ways to Make Your Divorce Work for You

by Jen Lawrence
Community//

Three Ways to Help Accept Your Divorce

by Sheena Burke Williams, Esq.
Community//

Jennifer Harris: “Find A New Hobby / Group”

by Fotis Georgiadis
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.