Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Four Great Networking Tips for Entrepreneurs

Aunard de la Rocha discusses a few proven ways that entrepreneurs can network effectively to grow their careers and business relationships.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As an entrepreneur, one of the best things you can do for yourself and your business is to network with others. For many entrepreneurs, networking comes naturally. For others, however, networking can be intimidating. Whether you are just starting out in your career or are a seasoned professional, it is never too late to learn this skill. Listed below are four great networking tips for entrepreneurs.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

Social media has a great way of connecting individuals with one another. Under other circumstances, these individuals may have never had the chance to meet, but because of the internet’s ability to connect professionals from all over the world, it was made possible. You’ve heard it time and time again, but platforms like LinkedIn can do wonders for a person’s career. However, you have to be intentional with it. Logging on four times a month might not be enough to sustain relationships on the app. Be intentional about who you try to connect with on the app and why. Make your profile a resource for others to glean inspiration and tips from. Interact with others’ content. The more intentional you are with it, the higher your chances of networking with the correct individuals.

Offer Help Where Needed

If you wish to grow your career and network with others, look for areas you can offer your expertise in. Perhaps your child’s school needs help making a budget for their fundraising event. If you specialize in this area, consider offering your services. This could turn into a continual gig for you or may allow you to meet other individuals who work in a similar field. You never know when volunteering opportunities may come up. It could be beneficial to your career to take advantage of these opportunities. The more volunteering you do, the more you will grow your network.

Don’t Wait to Be Introduced

Oftentimes, individuals wait to be introduced to others. While this is a form of networking, it will speak even bigger volumes if you take the initiative to introduce yourself to others. This is a great skill to have, especially at an event you’re attending solo. It might feel intimidating, but entrepreneurs need to be bold at many moments in their careers. Not only will doing this grow your networking skills, but it will also improve your professionality. If you intend to lead a company or are currently leading one, you need to be able to introduce yourself to others. This is a great way to get your name out there and promote your business or services in a genuine way.

Listen to the Other Person

Networking is often viewed as a way to promote yourself. While this is certainly a benefit of networking, it can sometimes come off as ingenuine if you are only interested in talking about your own accomplishments. Networking is a two-way street. It is just as important to listen to the other person as it is to talk about yourself. The next time you come across a networking opportunity, make sure that you are occupying half the conversation with your achievements, and the other half is occupied by the other person’s dialogue. The more you try to understand the other person you are networking with, the better you will be able to see how you can use them as a valuable resource in your life and vice-versa.

    Aunard de la Rocha, Partner and Consultant at IVAPCO Consultores

    Aunard de la Rocha vive en Ciudad de México y tiene más de 25 años de experiencia en administración y servicios financieros. A lo largo de su carrera, Aunard se ha desempeñado en diversos cargos, entre ellos el de Ministro de Hacienda y Administración de su gobierno local. También ha sido consultor de numerosos funcionarios gubernamentales y empresas, ayudándoles en cuestiones presupuestarias y ayudándoles a funcionar de manera más eficiente. Es un apasionado del servicio y de la oportunidad de ayudar a los propietarios de empresas a alcanzar sus objetivos. Aunard posee una licenciatura en administración de empresas y finanzas, así como una maestría en administración de empresas.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Networking Is Key for an Entrepreneur’s Peace of Mind

    by Nathan Resnick
    Community//

    Finding an Entrepreneurship Mentor Doesn’t Have to Be Difficult

    by James Crickmore
    Community//

    Strengthening professional relationships in an era of social distancing

    by RJ Garbowicz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.