The Covid19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in lifestyle. It has left almost everyone confused about recasting their lives under the unique situation that we are passing through. Added to this is the economic and health uncertainty as there are no signs of the pandemic going away anytime soon. According to the World Health Organization, it might take more than one year before the pandemic goes away. Moreover, there is no certainty about when some effective vaccines would be available for the public at larger. All these are causing immense mental stress, which turns traumatic at times and affects our general wellness and well-being, making it extremely challenging to stay healthy during difficult times.

According to Jonah Engler, to stay healthy and strengthen the immune system that effectively combats the coronavirus; you must lead an active life while maintaining restrictive measures like staying at home for more time and maintaining physical distancing. At the same time, we must practice the recommended hygiene of washing hands frequently when staying outdoors and wearing masks that help individuals remain safe and cut off the spread of infection transmitted through the air when we cough or sneeze.

You can practice the following exercises at home that do not require any resources, and you can perform within the small spaces to maintain your health goals.

Squats are the first choice of Jonah Engler

Squats are the most common exercise that is easy to perform and does not take much time. It strengthens your legs and glutes. Stand by stretching your feet to stay apart as much as your hip-distance but ensure that the toes point outwards slightly. Bend the knees to the extent you feel comfortable to maintain balance while keeping the heels grounded. The knees would project above your feet but not beyond. Alternate between bending the legs and stretching at least 10-15 times or more, depending on what you are comfortable with. Repeat each set about 5 times by maintaining an interval of 30-60 seconds between the sets.

Plank

Turn upside down as you lie on your stomach on the floor. Support your forearms on the ground in such a way so that the elbows remain under the shoulders. The head and the hips must stay at the same level. Stay upright on your elbows for 20-30 seconds, and as you get used to it, gradually increase the time to your convenience. Repeat the exercise 5 times while resting for a maximum of one minute between the sets. This exercise is for strengthening your belly, arms, and legs.

Back extensions

This is a back strengthening exercise. Position your body in the same way you would for doing a plank and let your fingertips touch your ears. As you lie down on the floor with your legs on the ground, raise your upper body, and lower it. Continue each cycle 10-15 times and then gradually increasing it.

Knee to elbow

This exercise will improve your heartbeat and breathing rate. Stand straight and fold one leg to ensure that the knee is at 90 degrees or right angle. Touch one knee with the opposite hand’s elbow and do the same for the other knee while alternating the cycle for 1-2 minutes. Complete 5 sets of exercises by maintaining an interval of a maximum of one minute between the sets.