Four benefits of mindfulness for people managers

To say 2020 is a complex year to be a people manager is an understatement. The US unemployment rate is at 11%, the highest it’s been in twenty years. In April, a report stated half of Americans were working from home. Many companies are finally taking the much needed steps to end racial discrimination in the workplace. There is a lot affecting people’s personal and professional lives and mindfulness practices are the best way to navigate them.

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness connects people with the present moment through bringing their awareness into their body. Mindfulness is “the awareness that arises from paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment and non-judgmentally,” as defined by Jon Kabat-Zin, American professor emeritus of medicine. Mindfulness “offers a way for us to slow down and investigate our experiences with care and wise attention,” says Ruth King, a meditation teacher with a masters in clinical psychology. Mindfulness practices can look like conscious breathing, yoga, meditation and more. They are practices that ground you in the present moment.

Mindfulness and people managers

The benefits of practicing mindfulness are endless. Here are four benefits for people managers working with the unexpected complexities of 2020.

1. Mindfulness reduces the impact of stress

The presence of external stress is heightened right now. Small amounts of stress is healthy but constant stress overtime puts you in survival mode and limits your ability to access your creative, big picture mind. When stressed the body releases cortisol and adrenaline hormones into your bloodstream. Too much of these hormones, leads to an imbalance in body and mind. Through mindfulness practices like conscious breathing, yoga and meditation, you can reduce the excess stress hormones in your bloodstream and restore your nervous system to equilibrium. These practices will refresh your energy and enable you to engage in your work with clarity and confidence.

You can learn more about this in Eddie Stern’s book “One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life.”

2. Mindfulness enables you to focus during chaotic times

Change is the constant. Work during COVID is foreign territory for all of us. As a people manager, you are responsible for keeping your team on track, while requests are coming in and road blocks come up. The Journal of Change Management states “Mindfulness can help leaders stay focused on what is actually occurring and effectively navigate toward successful completion of the change.” Mindfulness gives you the mental and emotional capacity to assess what is happening in intense moments without getting side tracked. It enables you to stay focused on your goal, while adapting to new methods or practices without getting frustrated. Through focus you will be the steady pillar of your team.

3. Mindfulness improves team morale

Uncertain times can cause people to feel discouraged. While working remotely or in challenging environments, you and your team may experience periods of low engagement or inability to collaborate well. Mindfulness practices act like a healthy glue to bring you back together through self-compassion and empathy. In a study from the American Psychological Association, “Findings suggest that interventions aimed at cultivating mindfulness have strong potential in the area of interpersonal functioning and may enhance feelings of empathy and compassion for oneself and others.” During the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement, it’s helpful to give yourself and your team a little extra care. You are navigating new territory, which requires more attention to each person’s experience.

4. Mindfulness gives you confidence in your leadership abilities

As a leader you are juggling company priorities, your team’s projects and incoming requests. Practicing mindfulness creates self-awareness, which can serve as your anchor when you’re feeling pulled in different directions. Self-awareness is the ability to see yourself, your thoughts or your actions objectively. In an article from Positive Psychology, Courtney E. Ackerman says “practicing self-awareness can make us better at our jobs, better communicators in the workplace, and enhance our self-confidence and job-related wellbeing.” Self-awareness allows you to check-in with yourself and understand what perspectives you are aligned with and why. Having this knowledge about your work and self will give you confidence in your decision making and path forward.