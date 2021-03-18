Four activities to try during the Spring Equinox.

On Saturday, March 20th the Spring Equinox and the Astrological New Year begins, and I’m so excited!

Why am I so excited; well, for starters, it means lighter night’s and lighter mornings, the start of a new season, new life etc., but it’s much more than that.

If you think back to dreary January and how you felt when people around were making resolutions, knowing full well they’d have fallen by the wayside at the end of January. Do you know why they do? Because it’s January, it’s winter, it’s cold, dark and summer seems so far away. I mean, if we were grizzly bears, we’d still be hibernating; in fact, if we were cavepeople, I think we’d be hibernating.

But make a resolution during the Astrological new year & Spring Equinox. It all changes… and this is why;

The astrological new year starts in Aries, a fire sign! Aries is renowned for being motivated, passionate, relentless, energetic and as it’s at the start of the year-a born leader. With this kind of energy around, how can you not have a get-out there and get-it attitude? Along with the Spring Equinox bringing her light and new beginnings, I challenge anyone who isn’t motivated by this to put their best foot forward and start creating!

To help you get the best start to this new year here’s four activities you can do on the 20th. Don’t worry if you’re reading this after the 20th March, you can start anytime.

Spring clean.

Why not; EVERYTHING is energy. Having a good clear out allows for old energy to be dispersed and new energy to come in. Make sure the doorway into your house is clear of any clutter. And don’t forget to clear out your purse/wallet, too…money energy, anyone?!

Set a goal or intention.

It’s a new (astrological) year, after all! Give it a go; what have you got to lose?

Walk.

Run, dance, jog, bike however you like to get out in nature – Get out! Being around nature, trees, grass, flowers and water is good for the soul. Breathe deeply and inhale the freshness of the day. Feel the mind fog lifting, the air cleansing your body and lifting your spirit.

Dry bathe.

This is an excellent practice I’ve learnt in reiki. The aim is to brush off negative energy if someone’s annoyed you, you’re feeling anxious, stressed or just need a reset. Get dry bathing; this is how you do it;

Take a deep breath in. Put your right hand on your left shoulder, and when you breathe out, sweep it down across your torso to the right hip and sweep it off. Repeat this process using your left hand on your right shoulder and sweep down to the left hip. Then once more on the right. Remember to breathe in, then as you sweep down, breathe out.

Now you need to do your arms. Using your right hand, breathe in and brush down your left arm. Now the opposite side; then back to using your right arm. Remember to breathe in and out throughout.

Congratulations, you have just dry bathed all the negative energy away!

Now go make some New Year plans!

For more spiritually uplifting insights you can find me on Instagram @jodyannewoo