Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fostering Independence in Children with Special Needs

Parents of special needs children understand the unique challenges. It’s natural to want to provide your children with the best support and protection, however at times, parents can become overprotective. In order for a child to build confidence and gain independence, they must be made aware of how much they can actually do all on […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Parents of special needs children understand the unique challenges. It’s natural to want to provide your children with the best support and protection, however at times, parents can become overprotective. In order for a child to build confidence and gain independence, they must be made aware of how much they can actually do all on their own. Of course, parents don’t want their children to be held back in any way, so fostering independence is vital, particularly in families with special needs.

Here are a few tips for promoting independence in special needs children.

Collaborate with teachers and therapists.

Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child. In the case of special needs children, it is imperative that parents work together with teachers and therapists to create and share approaches. These professionals help children to develop skills that help them become more independent so communication is key. Share the strategies that work and the ones that don’t. When parents and teachers work together well children can build the necessary confidence to become more independent.

Set goals

If your child is old enough to communicate what they’re thinking then find out what they’re most interested in learning and achieving. Is there a specific goal that they want to work towards? If your child is non-verbal then use their body language and responses to understand the type of progress that can be made. Children benefit greatly from the feeling of working towards something meaningful. Not only will it provide motivation, but it also creates an incentive as they’re doing something important for themselves. 

Use the appropriate assistive devices.

Depending on the child and their personal needs there may be a number of assistive devices that can help to foster independence. Things such as special utensils, switches, buttons, or communication devices can help children with special needs to complete tasks independently. Speak with a professional to find out if there are any technologies that can benefit the development of your child.

Provide choices.

Giving your child choices can help them to gain more independence and control in their life. You can provide choices that apply to situations, such as what snack to eat or which pajamas to wear. Let them choose what color shirt they’d like to wear or the order of tasks in a routine, such as a bedtime. It may be a good idea to begin slowly by offering just two options. For instance, ask if they’d like to wear a red or a blue shirt or whether they want an apple or an orange with lunch.

    Russ Ewell, CEO and Founder at The Digital Scribbler Inc.

    Russ Ewell is a leader in his industry, currently acting as the CEO of the Digital Scribbler, Founder of HTG as well as the Founder of E-Soccer. Russ likes to center his professional focus on “leading good.” Every business wants to be successful, but at the same time, he believes that it’s critical that businesses remember to give back to the community in some manner as well as ensure that the work environment is supportive to employees. Russ intends to take his leadership experience and help others learn how to lead good.

     

    Russ Ewell is committed to helping others both as a leader in the church and as an entrepreneur in the technology industry. Russ’ commitment to inclusion stems from his personal history. Since his two sons have special needs, Russ has always been aware of the need to help those with intellectual disabilities feel included in society.

     

    To learn more about Russ Ewell, to read his blogs, or to keep up with his latest technological and inclusive findings, visit his website RussEwell.net

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Psychologists Share How to Help Your Child Through COVID19 Social Distancing

    by Natalie Issa
    Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
    Community//

    Tips for Parents With Special Needs Children and IEPs During The COVID-19 Crisis

    by Raja Marhaba
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.