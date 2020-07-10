Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

FOSTERING INCLUSION DURING REMOTE WORK

In today’s world of COVID-19, employers want to ensure their employees feel as safe as possible. For many, this means allowing most, if not, all employees to stay in their homes and work remotely. The push to remote work during the pandemic has shifted perspectives so that many employers will retain a remote workforce long […]

By

In today’s world of COVID-19, employers want to ensure their employees feel as safe as possible. For many, this means allowing most, if not, all employees to stay in their homes and work remotely. The push to remote work during the pandemic has shifted perspectives so that many employers will retain a remote workforce long after this situation is over. So, how do companies foster the same inclusion that working together in an office promotes?

Promote Social Interactions

We, humans, are social creatures. For some, going into the office provides a necessary kind of social interaction that is separate from their lives at home. Helping to provide some of that is essential to making the remote employee feel welcome and included. Video calls are an important tool to utilize as seeing one another provides a sense of belonging that isn’t felt through words on a screen. It creates a more personal connection.

Another way to promote social interactions is to create a place for groups of employees in similar situations to communicate and share some stories of their lives outside of the workplace. Working parents may be able to provide others with childcare advice, date night activities, and playtime ideas. Pet parents may be able to share fun pictures of their furry friends or discuss exercise activity ideas for their restless pups. Fostering these connections creates empathy and a supportive environment for your employees.

Create and Enforce Structure

Being in an office automatically promotes a certain type of structure. Be it the placement of the offices or desks, generally, people who work together will be somewhat close to each other in the office. Build on that structure in the remote environment.

Utilize tools that help to set availability. Work together to establish the types of communications that are acceptable for different threads of information. When is a call in order? When is a simple instant message preferred by your co-worker? Are there different levels of documentation needed for certain tasks and requests? Using feedback and trial-and-error, you will better understand the needs of your teams and what works well. Provide your managers with the tools to be flexible yet able to enforce the guidelines to establish ways for all to be successful.

Originally published on Russ Ewell’s website.

Russ Ewell, CEO and Founder at The Digital Scribbler Inc.

Russ Ewell is a leader in his industry, currently acting as the CEO of the Digital Scribbler, Founder of HTG as well as the Founder of E-Soccer. Russ likes to center his professional focus on “leading good.” Every business wants to be successful, but at the same time, he believes that it’s critical that businesses remember to give back to the community in some manner as well as ensure that the work environment is supportive to employees. Russ intends to take his leadership experience and help others learn how to lead good.

 

Russ Ewell is committed to helping others both as a leader in the church and as an entrepreneur in the technology industry. Russ’ commitment to inclusion stems from his personal history. Since his two sons have special needs, Russ has always been aware of the need to help those with intellectual disabilities feel included in society.

 

To learn more about Russ Ewell, to read his blogs, or to keep up with his latest technological and inclusive findings, visit his website RussEwell.net

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Remote Team: 10 Best Practices To Maximize Collaboration, Productivity and Teamwork

by Thibaud Clement
Remote Work Culture - Grow A Positive Remote Teams
Community//

Remote Work Culture – Grow A Positive Remote Teams

by Vinod Janapala
remote worker
Community//

10 Tips For Serving, Supporting And Managing Remote Employees Through The Pandemic

by Priya Florence Shah

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.