Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fostering Employee Well-Being While Working Remotely

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a unique set of challenges to fostering employee well-being while working remotely. One major source of social interaction in people’s lives is found in the office environment. With many in-office employees now working remotely, this source of interaction and feeling of community has been jeopardized. In the pre-COVID era, those who chose […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a unique set of challenges to fostering employee well-being while working remotely. One major source of social interaction in people’s lives is found in the office environment. With many in-office employees now working remotely, this source of interaction and feeling of community has been jeopardized. In the pre-COVID era, those who chose to work remotely did so of their own volition and still were able to connect with others on their own timeline. Now, more people are working remotely due to the threat of contracting coronavirus rather than choosing a more conducive schedule. With this major source of social interaction stripped away, many employers are searching for resources to foster employee well-being and mental health.

The sense of isolation that may be experienced by remote employees can easily be exacerbated by burnout. In working from home, the lines between personal and professional lives may become blurred, with no sense of an “off” button. Previously, once an employee left the office their workday ended. However, with homes becoming offices, there is a lack of distinction between work and personal endeavors. Some employees have children at home who were previously in school, creating a greater chance of burnout due to divided attention and priorities.

However, there are several key things employers can provide their employees to help prevent burnout and feelings of isolation. One key component to fostering employee well-being is to promote a sense of connectedness through utilizing technology. For example, video conferences and team calls can provide social interaction with other employees and a sense of unity.

A second suggestion is for employers to suggest ways for employees to set boundaries, a firm schedule, and definite breaks. Devising a routine that includes breaks helps employees to set boundaries that create a demarcation between professional and personal lives. It provides that “on” and “off” switch that arrives at and leaves the office previously provided.

Finally, access to telemedicine is an important part of fostering employee well-being and mental health. Telemedicine provides employees access to licensed professionals that can discern and help all who may be suffering from anxiety, loneliness, isolation, and depression. With these simple tips, employers can help ensure that their employees receive proper support.

Originally published on Matt Walker Kansas’ website.

    Matt Walker Headshot

    Matt Walker, CEO and Owner at Absolute Retirement Solutions

    Located in Kansas City, Matt Walker is an entrepreneur and financial professional with a nomadic soul. Matt had the opportunity to travel the world at a young age. By age 20, Matt had either visited or lived in 25 countries. He even completed a 2-year long mission trip to Mongolia where he was able to learn Mongolian. To Matt, travel was the reason his family had such a close bond—their shared memories and experiences brought them closer.

     Now, as a father, Matt Walker has made it his mission to give his family the same opportunities to see the world. As the owner of Absolute Retirement Solutions, he also strives to get his clients financially fit to travel. Many retirees dream of seeing the world, but are overwhelmed by the costs. Matt would like to break down any barrier he can so that more people are able to get out and see the wonderful world we live in.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    FOSTERING INCLUSION DURING REMOTE WORK

    by Russ Ewell
    Community//

    3 Smart Ways to Build Community as a Remote Worker

    by Remote.com
    https://unsplash.com/@epicantus
    Community//

    The challenges of remote working

    by Blandine Obale

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.