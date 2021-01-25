Former NFL Star Jordan Babineaux Shares His ‘Pivot Playbook’ For Success

If there’s anything we can count on these days, it’s change. Whether it’s new procedures in the workplace, a new baby in your family, or an unwanted divorce, change happens every single day. After all, the world is constantly in motion, and you can either prepare yourself for change or spend all of your energy resisting it.

If you’re struggling with one of life’s pivots, don’t panic: Jordan Babineaux, the former NFL player turned executive coach, entrepreneur, and author, has written a new book to help you embrace change and use your strengths to overcome adversity.

In Pivot to Win, Babineaux generously shares his successes and failures, his struggles and accomplishments, and his moments of pride and despair. He talks about the adversities he’s triumphed over, the hard lessons that he’s learned, and what he’s had to accept to grow.

More importantly, though, Babineaux packs each chapter of Pivot to Win with valuable advice that readers can use to build their own Pivot Playbooks. Here are just seven actions that you can implement to start your journey to success.

Establish A Ground Zero

According to Babineaux, one of his most important actions that you can take involves establishing a personal Ground Zero. He explains, “Change can feel like you’ve lost part of your identity. Be it a new career, a move to a new city, or working for a new boss, you must find the time and space to self-reflect. This is ‘Ground Zero’ and it means establishing where you are.”

Examine Your Behavior

Once you establish your personal Ground Zero, Babineaux shares that you must examine your behaviors to make sure they match the person you want to be. Look at your daily and weekly activities. Which of these activities serve you? Which ones are holding you back from reaching your goals? Once you examine your behavior, you can determine which actions fit your personal Ground Zero and which ones you should give up so that you can pursue something more.

Find Accountability People

Once you determine who you are and what habits you need, you need to surround yourself with people who will help you reach your goals. Who do you know that lives the kind of life you want? Who will keep you grounded and focused on your dreams? Who has a set of morals you want to mirror? Sit down and talk to these people so that you can learn from them. Then, ask them if they’re willing to help you out and hold you accountable as you change and grow.

Learn From Your Mistakes

Even the most disciplined, hard-working people make mistakes from time to time, especially when they’re working towards personal growth. Babineaux says that when you make a mistake, you should ask yourself, “What can you do to prevent yourself from being in that situation again? Who can you rely on to help you stay out of toxic environments? What do you need to change?” By asking yourself these things and learning from your mistakes, you can ultimately grow and pivot yourself towards victory.

Refuse To Take “No” For An Answer

Babineaux states that the word “no” could be the very thing that’s standing between you and your goals. Whether it comes from you or someone else, you should never accept “no” for an answer. Instead, don’t walk away without getting that “yes” that you want and deserve.

Focus On What’s Ahead

Babineaux says that life is like a magnifying glass that can burn a hole in paper when it’s in pure focus. This means that you can ignite a fire in your life when you focus on what’s in front of you. No matter what happens, no matter what mistakes you make, you need to keep your eyes on the prize and focus on what lies ahead.

Employ A Growth Mindset

With a growth mindset, your abilities can develop through dedication and hard work. A growth mindset focuses on resilience and persistence, which we all need in this ever-changing world. This mindset will help you overcome adversity and ultimately set you up for success.

Change is inevitable, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t set yourself up for success. Pivot to Win can help you find a path towards victory in all aspects of your life. You can also discover more pivotal tips by checking out Jordan Babineaux’s website, www.pivottowin.com or his podcast, Pivotal Moments.