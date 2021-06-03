Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Forgiveness Thursday: Peter Kaberere #Kenya

The Healing Elixir Of Forgiveness and the Wellness Of Release! A Look At Former, Kenyan Gospel Singer, PETER KABERERE!

Forgiveness is one of the bounties of wholeness! For the most part, there is a sacred healing; a blessed release occurs in knowing the value of surrender! For in this bounty of beauty and wellness, forgiveness in an art, in letting go! Let’s make it very clear. We are not translating forgiveness as the neglect of justice! One can still surrender to the very meaning of forgiveness, while also seeking out the blessed tenderness of, justice! That’s just how it has to be. Forgiveness makes it possible for our own healing! Let’s keep it real! It can be rather toxic, and draining, when holding onto something for so long. Allowing it to take up space internally, and not releasing externally, creates unnecessary tension! That’s real! And yes, real will be repeated continuously, throughout a number of articles, being presented.

In all honesty, forgiveness is not something, which can be done, easily! It’s one of the hardest things we will ever have to do, given the serenity of the task. Yes! It’s a tough position. Nevertheless, it has to be done. Make it known that forgiveness doesn’t always happen, overnight. Depending on the severity, it takes time! And, s person has a right to take their time! They have a right to replay the anger within their head, continuously, in order that they find healing; somewhere, in their memory!

Healing is also a form of meditative reflection! For starters, it ensures that we find a centering, within the context of our brokenness! If we don’t center ourselves, in the midst of our pain, trust and believe, that we can go into a bonfide rage! Rest and assured, a number of us know from, experience! Forgiveness also comes in handy, for our very own sanity! It’s more for our own well-being, than for the other party! That’s for sure! Permit anger to build up, in silence, and one experiences the madness of emotional entrapment! When its all said and done, let it go! Nisamehe! Release and forgive. Yes! Even in the nation of Kenya, such a practice is truly meant to be! Through one song, and late Gospel singer, the wellness of forgiveness is a soothing song!

Peter Kaberere

https://alchetron.com/Peter-Kaberere#peter-kaberere-0f4bdcc3-8cba-4c54-8656-7af4c3b21b0-resize-750.jpeg
https://alchetron.com/Peter-Kaberere#peter-kaberere-0f4bdcc3-8cba-4c54-8656-7af4c3b21b0-resize-750.jpeg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKFKzy8IklI

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

