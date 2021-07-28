Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Forgiveness is a journey of letting go, and well worth the trip.

Mindfulness Hacks @mindfullyyours.ca

When we are wronged in some way, it is natural to feel angry, resentful and even vengeful. It could be argued that those feelings are our natural survival instincts kicking in, ensuring that we protect ourselves from further harm.

But what about forgiveness? At what point does it make sense to let go of those negative emotions and move towards a place of peace?

Many struggle with the idea of forgiveness, especially in the absence of the other person’s remorse, or even worse, if they believe they were justified in their harmful behaviour. But forgiveness isn’t about the other person. It isn’t about condoning what they did or setting ourselves up for further abuse. Forgiveness is about our own freedom. It’s about letting go of the hold resentment and the need for vengeance has on us.

The Bhagavad Gita (a Hindu scripture) says, “If you want to see the brave, look to those who can return love for hatred. If you want to see the heroic, look to those who can forgive.”

There is nothing easy about forgiving a wrongdoing, especially when we are in the throes of pain. But with time and space, our wounds do heal. With mindful attention, we recognize that we cannot change what has been done, but we can choose how to live with it moving forward. Bottom line: 

Forgiveness is a journey of letting go, and well worth the trip.

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

