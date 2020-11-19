Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Forgiveness

One of the cornerstones of a successful relationship is forgiveness. We hear it all the time, don’t we? Forgiveness. What are most people really talking about when they use the word? Forgiveness is the release of resentment or anger. Forgiveness doesn’t necessarily mean reconciliation. (Letting go with no expectation) Naturally, when you think of forgiveness you think […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the cornerstones of a successful relationship is forgiveness. We hear it all the time, don’t we? Forgiveness. What are most people really talking about when they use the word?

Forgiveness is the release of resentment or anger. Forgiveness doesn’t necessarily mean reconciliation. (Letting go with no expectation)

Naturally, when you think of forgiveness you think of forgiving your partner, your family, parents, siblings, friends, or the guy who cut you off this morning on the freeway. The kind of forgiveness I am talking about is forgiving yourself. For what? For focusing on your inadequacies versus your value. Forgiving yourself for being consumed with yourself,

 “me, me, me.”

I often contradict myself by saying you cannot forgive yourself. It’s not possible. That statement often will lead to a debate. So, let me say this about forgiving oneself. Forgiveness already exists. It isn’t something we conjure up. You and I can step into it, accept it, or not by simply letting go. When we do; when we can accept that we are forgiven for our unconsciousness universally, then forgiving others becomes natural. In fact, it becomes an honor to offer forgiveness.

Stepping into that kind of forgiveness, not to get off the hook, but that you have space to expand. To strengthen yourself where you are weak, and to be true to the values and principles you hold. 

Being close to the people I care about and connected to those I don’t know yet is important to me. Often though, I realize how unconscious or self-absorbed I can become. It isn’t my favorite part of being me.

The opportunity to step into forgiveness allows me to get back to my conscious self – to make quick amends with those I may have neglected and move forward. Staying more consciously conscious.

This doesn’t guarantee that those impacted are going to offer the same opportunity. And though most of us would want that, it is not a guarantee. When people feel they’ve been hurt they have their own combination of what gets them back or not.

If it is your partner, then make it your duty to know that combination. Get consciously conscious of what really matters to you. Let go of being short-sighted, going for what you want RIGHT now, versus what you really want over time.

    Thomas Kuster, Relationships and Couples Coach at The Stages of Love

    Thomas Kuster is the founder of The Stages of Love. He has trained inside the work of Peter Gerlach - Parts and The Internal Family, Patricia McDade - Consulting Alliance, and is certified through the HEARTMATH Institute and the Awakening Coaching Alliance. His systematic approach, The Heart Path, along with his unique point of view, helps couples and individuals see new possibilities for their relationships. Thomas started his coaching career in 1995. He designed and produced a classroom series for couples called Partners for Life, partners committed to a lifetime versus a life sentence.
    Regular Contributor to AllAgeless.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Why You Should Embrace the Forgiveness Mindset

    by Dr. Caroline Leaf
    Purpose//

    The Power of Forgiveness

    by Patti Clark
    Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How We Think About Forgiveness at Different Ages

    by Robert Enright

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.