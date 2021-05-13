Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Forging Crucial Relationships as a New Philanthropist

A philanthropist lives with the desire to create a real impact in the world by tackling the most pressing issues in their local society. Truth be said, this is a challenging course of action or path that only yields fruit with collaborative relationships. Think about the resources and amounts of efforts you will need to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A philanthropist lives with the desire to create a real impact in the world by tackling the most pressing issues in their local society. Truth be said, this is a challenging course of action or path that only yields fruit with collaborative relationships.

Think about the resources and amounts of efforts you will need to tackle critical societal problems like poverty, deforestation, mutilation, youth empowerment, relationship building to foster strong communities, and climate change, just to name a few. It is near-obvious that single-source funding for such projects could be a mere drop in the bucket. This reveals why the new philanthropists embrace relationships to succeed.

Here are the key strategies that’ll help a new philanthropist to forge crucial relationships.

Personalizing outreach

A Bridgespan report considers forging good personal relationships as the first element of success in philanthropy. It is the personal touch between the philanthropist organization and the donors that counts. The new philanthropist must appreciate the role of personalized messages and content as a tool that assures donors of their position as valued stakeholders in nonprofits.

The Role of Constant Communication

You must appreciate the importance of engaging your donors and other critical stakeholders in constant communication as a new philanthropist. Many organizations will indeed experience a form of communication hiatus at a point in the year.

Remember, you will be dealing with people (particularly millennials) who are preoccupied with other economically essential life issues. Take time to initiate periodic follow-ups to ensure that your communication with both the current and prospective donors doesn’t suffer neglect.

Trust is Key In The World of Giving

Trust is the foundation of any successful relationship out there. Indeed, this applies to your relationships with your donors as well. Every upcoming philanthropist needs to know that lack of trust creates an operational culture. The partners involved (the donor and the nonprofit) feel undervalued and have a sense of a lack of control. This limits the ability to move forward whenever you propose a new initiative as a vision holder.

You need not find a lot of difficulties in your efforts of establishing a philanthropic initiative that thrives on trust. You may achieve this through these steps.

-Fostering reliability and accountability for every coin channeled to the nonprofit

-Being both a good listener and learner

-Being exemplary, intentional, and diligent when performing your duties

-Communicate transparently and ensure that the stakeholders get consistent updates without discrimination

These are simple but powerful ways to ensure that you have value within your relationships and your organization to empower the local or global community.

    Joanne Mantis, Attorney at King & Jurgens

    Joanne Mantis is an Attorney with specialties in maritime and admiralty law. She is based in New Orleans, LA, where she practices under King & Jurgens law firm. Admitted to the Louisiana Bar in 1999, Joanne has had several decades of experience practicing in these areas of law. Most notably, she represented government entities during the BP oil spill suits.

    Joanne Mantis not only has admission to practice in Louisiana, but she also has been admitted to the Greek Bar. A fluent speaker, reader, and writer of Greek, Joanne previously practiced full-time in Athens.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Prioritizing Philanthropy is Good Business Practice

    by Vadim Belyaev
    Community//

    Avoiding Critical Philanthropy Mistakes

    by Ian Millman
    The Millennial Outlook on Philanthropy by Matthew Woodard
    Community//

    The Millennial Outlook on Philanthropy by Matthew Woodard

    by Matthew Woodard
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.