Forest Breathing with Marcus

The benefits of deep intentional breathing is remarkable! Unknown to many, but a very powerful activity that can make you feel better, improve your health, and boost brain performance. So many deep breathing techniques have come to us from ancient traditions. The most noteworthy are the techniques of Yoga, which have come to us from India.

There are breathing techniques with certain rhythms, motion and depth, which achieve specific goals. Some are meant to relax the mind, other techniques can boost energy, others change your mood or state of mind, while others were developed to release stored emotions. Some deep conscious breathing just makes us feel good. This article is about doing breathing exercises in a specific environment: The Forest. I call it “Forest Breathing”. There is a module of it in our course Breathing 101

Once you have learned a few breathing techniques or breathing exercises, (I like to call them exercises because they do take effort, like exercise) you can look for locations that offer deeper benefits. The city does not always offer the cleanest air and many houses have poor air quality in them. Some older houses are in a state of decay and have molds and fungi floating around. I highly recommend breathing near an open window in such cases.

The best solution is going outside and looking for a concentration of trees. Many cities have beautiful parks and green spaces. The more trees the better. One of my favourite places is in the forest. “Forest Breathing” is a great activity. The amount of oxygen being produced in a forest during the process of photosynthesis is very beneficial in our practice of deep conscious breathing. More oxygen, negative ions and more Prana (Life Force Energy). You can super charge your body with vitality and strength in ten minutes in the forest.

The basic breath of ‘Savitri’, or Circular Breathing or the more intense ‘Breath of Fire’, yield far greater results when done in the super charged environment of the forest. One of the reasons people love hiking in the forest is the feeling they get from breathing all that fresh air. What happens in hiking, is that we increase our heart rate and breathing rhythm. This automatic reaction to the strain put on the body by hiking brings in more life force energy. People can’t always put their finger on it, but the extra oxygen, prana and other elements make us feel more vitality. For some people it becomes a much needed activity, for others, an addiction.

There is the great option of just sitting and doing deep intentional breathing in the forest. There is an X Factor of benefit. This kind of exercise guarantees clean supercharged air, and boosts the delivery of oxygen and life force energy to the deepest parts of our body.

