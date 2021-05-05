For those who suffer from insomnia .. 4 ways to get a peaceful sleep

Nothing in the world matters when #sleep bats your eyelids at two in the morning while you stare at the ceiling of your bedroom. Sleep, in any case, is one of the basic physiological states in a person’s day, and lack of sleep causes chaos in both the mind and the body.

Fortunately, according to Professor Richard Saitwick, Professor of Neuroscience at George Washington University, on Psychology Today, the solution to insomnia lies in your daily routine.

There are 4 methods, scientifically proven, and by doing them, you can wake up in the morning feeling completely relaxed.

Calming bedroom for the senses:

A complete darkening of the room

The lack of light stimulates the brain to secrete melatonin, the hormone that causes sleepiness. On the other hand, light can pass through the closed eyelids, all the way to the skull, and thus wake us up.

And this physiological fact also makes, any kind of powerful digital screen, a major reason for not sleeping, if it is viewed before bed, even for a short period. The blue light that emits from these screens stops the production of melatonin. So you should put the smartphone aside at least an hour or two before your scheduled bedtime.

The equation here is simple: quiet eyes = a calm mind = a brain quickly falling asleep. And you can achieve the same effect with black curtains.

Perfuming pillows with lavender

The neurons responsible for smell are directly connected to the emotional brain circuits. And some scents are directly related to memory, such as # lavender, which carries a subliminal message, reminding your mind of relaxation and calm.

Cooling the bedroom

To conserve energy while we sleep, the body lowers its temperature, reaching its lowest level around 3 to 4 am. Most people sleep best in a cool room between 28-32 degrees. So you have to reduce your body temperature and ditch the electric blankets.

Movement during the day

Exercise for 20 to 30 minutes a day, or as much as you can until your body feels naturally tired at the end of the day. Studies have shown that appropriate timing for exercises either in the morning or in the afternoon improves sleep quality. You can also choose any type of physical activity such as walking or just climbing stairs a few times.

Avoid coffee in the evening

Avoid caffeine at least 6 hours before bed and you will ensure that its stimulating effect wears off from your body before the time you prepare for bed. Alternatively, you can have a cup of herbal tea or practice relaxation techniques such as gentle stretching or a short walk to get a good night’s sleep.

Regularity is the key

Sleeping until noon, may seem like a color of luxury, but it does not help anything. Regularity is the most important aspect of any daily sleep routine – going to bed and waking up at around the same time every day, including weekends. Not only does this help the body maintain its rhythm, but it also has additional benefits. Research has repeatedly supported the link between adequate sleep (7 to 8 hours) and an ideal healthy body weight.