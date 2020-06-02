“For those people feeling frightened and isolated I think the very best thing we can do is connect” With Penny Bauder & Alison Harmelin

For those people feeling frightened and isolated I think the very best thing we can do is connect. The blessing of 2020 is that there are umpteen ways to connect and I’ll name just a few. Text. Call. Facetime. Instagram Live. Zoom. Carrier pigeon (is that touch-free delivery? You get my point. I speak to my parents, my siblings and an unusual number of my friends each and every day. If I land on one more text chain I may have to quit my job just to have time to participate. Human connection is our mental and spiritual lifeline, and while we can’t be together in the traditional social sense, we can be there for one another in a thousand other ways.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Alison Harmelin, co-founder of Zeel, a high growth technology start up and the nation’s largest provider of on-demand wellness services. An “accidental entrepreneur,” Harmelin spent fifteen years in broadcast news before shifting her attention to building a business.

In December 2012, Harmelin, along with her husband, tech entrepreneur Samer Hamadeh, and co-founder Edward Shen, launched Zeel Massage On Demand® — the first app-based at-home massage service providing licensed, vetted therapists across the country. The company has since expanded to include [email protected] and Zeel Spa®, software solutions for delivering wellness to offices, hotels and spas nationwide. Zeel has been ranked among the Inc. 5000 and Crain’s Fast 50 for two consecutive years.

Prior to Zeel, Harmelin served as an anchor and reporter for CBS News based out of the network’s headquarters in New York City. She most recently served as a fill-in anchor for CBS News Up-to-the-minute, the CBS Morning News and CBSN, the network’s 24 hour streaming channel. Harmelin spent almost a decade as a freelance correspondent for CBS Newspath, the network’s 24-hour affiliate feed service. During that time Harmelin regularly anchored CBS MoneyWatch and was a frequent contributor to CBS Radio News and CBSNews.com.

Harmelin’s work as a field reporter spanned more than a decade and included live reporting in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the London Bombings, Hurricane Katrina, the Collapse of Bear Stearns, and Superstorm Sandy. Harmelin began her career at NBC News in London, has covered the White House and the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., and worked as a local anchor and reporter at television stations in central Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. Prior to her work in television, Harmelin worked for the then District Attorney of Philadelphia, Lynne Abraham. A former model, Harmelin sits on The Friends Committee of the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Thank you for joining us Alison. Can you share the story about what brought you to this career path?

Ispent 15 years as a TV news anchor and reporter and loved every minute of it. The life of a journalist is incredibly interesting, as I traveled around the country and the world being paid to learn about people. But TV News has vastly shifted since I started in the industry, and as I got older and especially after my third child was born, the long hours, crazy schedules and “drop everything and go” nature of the job became challenging. News anchors were decreasingly valued for their knowledge and increasingly valued more for their ability to escalate conflict on live TV. It just wasn’t for me. At the same time, I have been shadowing my husband for 15 years, watching him build and grow companies, raise capital and invest in and advise start-ups. I like to call myself the accidental entrepreneur because when it came time for me to leave TV, I had this incredible opportunity to shift gears. Ironically, life at a start-up isn’t that much different than life in a newsroom. At the end of the day, it’s an all-hands-on-deck, ‘round-the-clock kind of job. And I love it.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re working on so many exciting new projects and I can honestly say I’ve never seen this level of creativity and innovation. Like so many companies, we were forced to furlough many of our employees as a result of Covid-19. We shut down our B2C operations and were looking at the possibility of revenue-zero. I have to credit my cofounder and our CEO (who also happens to be my husband) who basically said, “there has never been more stress in the world than right now and we’re a company whose mission includes helping people manage their stress and get easy access to wellness. This is not the time for us to be closing our doors…so let’s figure out how to do what we do in spite of Covid 19. In other words, we’re not going down without a fight.” Within days, we pivoted and began offering virtual wellness sessions to our 1200 current corporate clients and many others we’d never before contacted. The offerings include guided meditation, yoga and assisted stretch and are delivered via Zoom or WebEx. Our network of expert yoga instructors and mindfulness coaches are so happy to have the work and our corporate clients tells us their employees — most of whom are now working from home — are so grateful to have that thirty or sixty minutes to decompress and reset with everything that’s going on in the world today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first instinct is to say that my father really could himself take credit for any success I have achieved, but I’ll instead share a story about a man who was a father figure of sorts and a larger than life character in the history of broadcasting. I was probably twenty-two and had landed a much-coveted position as a production assistant at a major television production house in New York City. My job entailed fetching coffee and answering phones and powdering noses and all sorts of pretty degrading tasks topped off by a number of managers with well, anger management issues and a two inch by two inch “pager” that buzzed morning, noon and night. Two line assignment/demands a la Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” flashed across the tiny screen at all hours. Any form of buzzing still gives me a little gopher PTSD. One fateful morning a heavy-set man with a giant smile and a colorful tie stopped at my desk on his way out of the studio. He said, “So, what do you want to do when you grow up?” Having nothing at all to lose I told him wholeheartedly that I wanted to be a network news correspondent, that I’d briefly interned at NBC NEWS in London, and that I was quite sure that if someone, anyone would give me a chance, that I could make a great contribution to the world of journalism. He handed me his card and asked me to call his office the next day. The man who gave me his card was Alfred Geller, the TV news super-agent whose client list included hugely successful broadcasters and journalists like Al Roker and Anne Curry of The Today Show. That week, Alfred invited me to his midtown offices (I changed a minimum of ten times that morning and managed my nervous shaking through breathing exercises I had learned in a Yoga class) and asked me if I would be willing to move anywhere to pursue my dream of working as a news reporter. I shook my head yes (through my general shaking) and dreamed of my first big assignment at some glamorous, global location. Alfred personally paid for a voice coach (“warm, round sound”) and an audition tape, and within six months I was anchoring the news in a tiny, tiny town in Central Pennsylvania. Global and glamorous it was not, but journalism it was. Alfred guided me from there all the way to CBS NEWS in New York and in spite of his reputation as a tough talking, caricature of an entertainment agent, his decision to take me on and believe that I could succeed gave me the courage to make that giant leap. Alfred passed away in 2011 and I remember thinking that I wish I had had the chance to tell him what I’ve just recounted to you now.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I don’t think the challenges are specific to women working in STEM during these unprecedented times. If anything, tech start-ups like ours have had very liberal work from home policies and so for me, I’ve gone from working from home 3 days a week to working from home 7 days a week — and therein lies the problem. No home/work separation creates boundary issues for those of us who lean towards workaholism. It’s all so new, but I think we’re going to need to learn to “commute” out of work mode and into home mode if only in our minds. We’re all so tethered to our various devices and I’m working on ways to really disconnect. My daily yoga practice helps and so do family dinners, but we’re all in war-mode here, so there’s just that sense that as entrepreneurs, we’re all fighting for our lives and livelihoods.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

I have never had so much love and respect for teachers as I do after a just few short weeks of homeschooling. My children are at very different stages (1st through 7th grades) and all three have very different needs as they do their best to adjust to online learning. We’re so fortunate that our incredible schools are truly rising to the challenge and that all three kids seem really happy in spite of everything going on around them. In my fifteen years as a television reporter, I covered 9–11, the London Bombings, Hurricane Katrina and so many other terrible events. It’s very tough to rattle me, as I tend to have a certain calm in a crisis. Children really mirror their parents and my best advice is to use these frightening and extraordinary times to teach them resilience, stress management and perspective. My other piece of advice is to cook up a storm — I find making and sharing food to be so cathartic and the kids are just so thrilled to have three home-cooked meals a day. My husband, on the other hand, claims he’s gained ten pounds.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place for long periods with your family?

Eat, pray, yell. All kidding aside, routine is very important and we tend to arrange the day around home-cooked meals and “family time.” My 13 year old son has actually asked for daily walks or other forms of quality time in spite of all this togetherness that way exceeds the norm for us. The kids are expected to do their chores at a certain time each day so there’s a certain rigidity, but also places we’re willing to give a little. We’ve been a little cooler about screen time and the cell phones because we know they miss their friends and cousins. We speak to my parents every day and Zoom at night with friends. We’re on only week four, talk to more at week 8…

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I really do wish the news media would check themselves with regard to the endless fear mongering. There are ways to report the news in a sober and informative manner that actually makes people feel armed with knowledge. And then there’s so much of what I see on the television today. I was a television journalist for more than 15 years and I know many of my friends and colleagues are still out there on the front lines trying to get a fast-changing, unprecedented story right. But there’s also a lot of sensationalism that is detrimental in every possible way. Yes, it’s causing anxiety at very high levels. As my dad always reminded us, “with great privilege comes great responsibility.” There’s a lot of irresponsible reporting out there and it’s very upsetting.

1) Science. I have great confidence in the work being done by the global scientific community. Just this week, Johnson and Johnson announced that they have a lead candidate for a vaccine for Covid-19 that could be cleared for emergency use by early 2021. Today, the FDA authorized the first blood test to detect coronavirus antibodies. The work of the scientific community is being done at lightning speed in response to this historic pandemic, and through them, we should all see light at the end of the tunnel.

2) Humor and Humanity. I can’t help but notice how quickly my friends and colleagues have adapted to social distancing, only to come up with brilliant new ways to share our common humanity. From the endless jokes via text chains to Zoom cocktail parties, we’re all out there and yet “in this together” surviving under challenging circumstances. My kids have a hundred new games that make us and each other laugh through the evenings. One particularly lowbrow game includes searching for alternative meanings to potty words on Urban Dictionary. File that one under desperate measures for desperate times.

3) Resilience. The American economy was strong and it will be again. As a child I often played with these silly little toys known as Weebles. The ad campaign for the egg shaped toys was “weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down.” I think as a little girl I internalized that level of resilience and it’s exactly the way I feel about both the economy and the American people. I say it like a mantra: “Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down.”

4) Faith. During these frightening times, I feel as though faith is both grounding and uplifting and I encourage it in every form. Faith need not be found in a particular church or temple and need not be attached to a specific religious group. Faith is not something that is necessarily taught, but instead felt, particularly in times of fear and anxiety. Faith can be expressed and celebrated at home as easily as in any place of worship. Now is a great time to dig deep for one’s personal spirituality, whatever that may be. For me, it’s a combination of the Judaism and Christianity I was raised with in equal parts, and rooted in what’s known in Quakerism as “The Inner Light Doctrine.” It says, in essence, that there is that of God in all of us when we work together for the common good.

5) Future Generations. As the mother of three children, each and everything I do today is part of our collective effort to build a better tomorrow for them. I’m inspired by their newfound ability to learn online, their sweet attempts to dance with their classmates over Zoom and the way in which they’re bravely sheltering in with so few complaints and so much spirit and grit. That doesn’t mean we don’t have our days spent largely on the iPad or those evenings when cocktail hour has been pushed forward (to noontime) but overall the planet that has spun for 4.6 billion years (according to my son Ted who loves these kinds of stats), and will continue to spin once we’re through this terribly frightening time. Last night, before bed, I thought about my grandparents, whose century saw two world wars, the Holocaust, Smallpox, the Spanish Flu, and Tuberculosis. For Gen Z, this is just the first of many battles they will be called to fight. Our guidance now will determine the armor with which they face the next challenge.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to your family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

For those people feeling frightened and isolated I think the very best thing we can do is connect. The blessing of 2020 is that there are umpteen ways to connect and I’ll name just a few. Text. Call. Facetime. Instagram Live. Zoom. Carrier pigeon (is that touch-free delivery? You get my point. I speak to my parents, my siblings and an unusual number of my friends each and every day. If I land on one more text chain I may have to quit my job just to have time to participate. Human connection is our mental and spiritual lifeline, and while we can’t be together in the traditional social sense, we can be there for one another in a thousand other ways.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

…”Never give in, never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.” Where is Winston Churchill when we need him? This is my father’s favorite quote and a version of it sat on his desk for many years. He also liked the somewhat less serious but instructive “if you’re not the lead dog, the view never changes.”

How can your readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeel-networks-inc./

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2TD68ODan3zLCMp8oQ9WYA/featured

@GetZeel on Twitter

@GetZeel on Instagram