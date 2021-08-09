For The Overwhelmed Jugglers: We Can’t Do Everything At Once

In a day, it can seem harder than ever to accomplish everything we set out to do. The tasks seem to pile up endlessly until we’re drowning under a mountain of responsibilities. Along with this, the rise in technology has created a culture focused on constant productivity. We can send a thank you to the twenty-four-hour access we have with the world that we are all accustomed to nowadays through phones, computers, and the internet.

Enough rarely feels like enough in the current environment, which can become overwhelming to many of us doing our best to get by. There is no rest when we’re constantly on call, so what is the middle ground? Does one exist? Below we’ll be sharing our favorite tips for living the best of both worlds.

In terms of maximizing our time so that when we ARE setting out to accomplish the tasks before us so that we are making the most of the hours spent, the key is time management. We have to go into our occasionally daunting to-do list focused. When we enter the workspace, whether it be at a place of employment, in the home, or somewhere else, we must purposefully decide to put aside all distractions. Concentration may be hard to obtain, but it will give the most bang for our buck when we are determined to be productive. If we can remove any recreational temptations such as phones for texting or casual gaming, we will be in a much better position to complete what we have resolved to do.

Often the issue that lies behind an unattainable set of expectations is a stubbornness to shoulder the burden alone. We can forget that there are, for the most part, others to lean on for support. Sharing the workload isn’t an inconvenience, we all occasionally need help. Asking for it isn’t a weakness. We shouldn’t be afraid to admit when we’re struggling. If there are people around us who want to step up to the plate, let them.

There also comes a time when we have to reevaluate our expectations for ourselves. Our bodies will usually signal to us when we have reached our breaking point and it’s important to listen to them. In order for our body to work for us, we have to understand it in return. After a while, we can reasonably understand our limitations and better coordinate our day to accommodate those. It may seem like we’re losing precious time that could be spent working, but, in the long run, it will pay off in spades. It’s better to obey our bodies and rest when we need to than work at half capacity.

If we’re really struggling with maximizing our productivity time, it can help to lay out a detailed daily schedule. Planning ahead and pinpointing when we can do each individual item on our list can relieve some of the franticness that arises from not knowing what to do next. A schedule also cuts out the guessing. We know precisely what we have to do next and how to do it. Simply laid out, it puts us on the fast track to finishing our tasks, a plus when we’re trying to work.

It may appear impossible, but there doesn’t have to be a sacrifice to maintain a good work ethic and also take care of ourselves. We can put our health first and still be fruitful members of our communities. No longer is there a requirement to choose one or the other as there may have been in the past. Today, we are far more aware of our own limitations and equipped to set the boundaries that we need.