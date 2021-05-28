For Shannon, 5 Minutes of “Me Time” Makes All the Difference

I was constantly bringing work home with me, with no boundaries between my work and the rest of my life. I was always tired. I learned about the Challenge through my store manager and decided to start slow, with just five minutes of plain old “me time” each day.

I simply sit in pure silence and relax.

Now, I’m doing this every chance I get — even if it’s just for a minute at a time. I start my mornings by sitting and enjoying my cup of coffee. And at least twice a day, I’ll take five minutes to reflect. One hour before bed, my phone goes away and I give myself 15 minutes to wind down before settling in for sleep. Taking “me time” and getting one to two more hours of sleep each night is helping me have less brain fog and more energy and clarity.

I cut out carbs and sugar from my diet.

I’m also drinking three to four liters of water each day. I’m enjoying anything made with chicken as well as salads. I have less joint pain and have noticed an overall improvement in my well-being.

Each day, I walk at least 10 kilometers.

And when it’s nice outside, I ride my bike for another five to 10 kilometers. My husband wants to make Better Choices too, and we’ll go for bike rides together. I’m feeling more aware and thankful for everything I have. The Challenge is helping me be a better me.

I’ve lost 40 pounds and staying motivated has become second nature.

I’m results-oriented and am striving to look and feel good. Even with everything going on in my life and the world, I try to find at least one positive thing about everyone I encounter. One of my biggest tips is to do the Challenge for yourself — you deserve to be happy and it will change your life for the better.

—Shannon Girard, Supercenter #3154; Sherwood Park, AB; $2K Winner

Small daily choices can lead to life-changing results. Download the app today to improve your well-being. For more inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.