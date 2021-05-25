Contributor Log In/Sign Up
For Sale or Rent

Growth requires A Change

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Moving is most often a reason to celebrate. A new season, a fresh start, a new city, or state, perhaps a new country. Leaving the old behind to pursue the new is what change and growth are all about. We are sitting on the cusp of summer, where the day runs a little hotter than spring (perhaps you will miss the freshness of warming weather), however the days run brighter and longer. The beauty of summer is the ability to do more.

Growth demands that we move out of the current place we are in. Sometimes we hold onto that space and try to rent it back to ourselves while we are growing. This is the essence of being comfortable.

To fully grasp change and growth, we must turn to the uncomfortable, yet when we embrace the newness of uncertainty, like moving into a new home, our perspective can shift.  

Shifting Perspectives – Packing Up

One challenge we face during the changing seasons is that of comfort. Stepping out into discomfort produces more growth than anything else. Sure, we need to tend to (take responsibility for) the things we must for change to happen, however our perspective (mindset) while we are navigating change is where we will have the most breakthrough.

When it comes to moving, notice how it always tends to take longer to pack up than to unpack. This is because as we are boxing our belongings up, we are grabbing things that maybe we haven’t touches in years, or even seen. We begin to get sentimental, stopping movement to reflect on those past memories sparked by the item. We hover it over the box of trash (conveniently labeled “give-away”) frantically deciding whether it’s time to let it go.

We justify to ourselves, and sometimes other members of the family why we need to keep it only to go through the same process when we move again.

Moving Builds Stamina

On the other hand, when we move, we experience growth. Sometimes it is a physical growth of our muscles moving all the boxes we have. Sometimes it is the prolonged days and nights under tight timelines that develop our stamina by perseverance.

Regardless of what it is, we must embrace what is going on…. Change.

Each time we move into a new place, either physically, mentally, emotionally, or spiritually we engage ourselves at a different level. This engagement is exactly what we need to experience to embrace  changing season and growth.

“But I Have Never Moved”

Some people have had the experience where they have never physically moved from one place to another. First off, bless you for that kind of simplicity in the physical. Moving is never easy. Secondly, I would say, you have.

Even if you have never had a major physical move, we have all experienced change. However, I would say that everyone has moved at least once in their life, even if it was from their childhood home into their adult home.

Change requires moving 

The Benefits of Moving

For all the emotions we experience when we move, the ups and downs, from the high highs to the low lows and everything in between, the moment we unpack at our new place, we sit down on the couch and breathe a sigh of relief. That’s typically followed by a “this is great, let’s never do it again….” 

Once we settle into the new place, we begin to see how wonderful it is. We have new angles, new views, new feelings, all that are required for us to grow.

Moving gives us motivation to embrace the new.

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

