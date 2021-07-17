Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

For me, the medium or length of my role doesn’t matter: Vinn Sander

American film and TV actor Vinn Sander has garnered praise for all his performances

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
American film and TV actor Vinn Sander has garnered praise for all his performances

Be it the popular Dhar Mann Productions’ mini series or films like President Evil and Fear And Desire, American film and TV actor Vinn Sander has garnered praise for all his performances. While the audience applauds him for his good work on screen, the actor says that every project or film he associates with is always a learning experience for him.

“For me, the medium or length of my role doesn’t matter; what matters is the experience of being on the set. That’s valuable. Getting to work with different creative minds, being in front of the camera, being behind the camera and working with other actors feels incredible. One cannot learn these aspects of filmmaking by watching films or going to classes,” says Vinn.

The actor adds that he finds the first-hand experience of developing a film very helpful. So, knowing the process of filmmaking and knowing what others, like the director or editor, look for helps him hone his skills as an actor. He adds that being on the set has made him realise his strengths and weaknesses, and that helps him improve for the next opportunity.

While there are a few acting projects in the pipeline for Vinn, he says that he’s also developing his own scripts. “I will share more details with my fans once we are ready. I am also developing my YouTube channel between projects to deliver content to my fans, across all my social media platforms, which I am passionate about. I promise they will be entertaining,” says Vinn, adding that creating content is a great way to learn because you can explore different characters that you haven’t played yet.

    Shivam Bangwal, CEO & Founder at Branding Panther & Digital Leader

    Shivam Bangwal is a young entrepreneur from Uttarakhand who is expert in Digital Marketing & Public Relations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rising Star Johnny Healy: “Don’t let ideas fade away; Store them”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Christina Yoon: “Kill your ego and stop comparing yourself to anyone but yourself”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Tamela D’Amico: “It’s important to be able to see yourself on-screen growing up”

    by Edward Sylvan
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.