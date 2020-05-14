Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

For Educators and Students Tired Out with the Limitations of Traditional Video Conferencing Tools, Toronto-Based EdTech Startup Tech-Adaptika Offers an Innovative Solution

The coronavirus pandemic has not only transformed how people do business, interact with friends and family, but, also in how they learn. And for teachers and academic institutions, the transition from a physical environment to a virtual one has not been without its challenges. The concept of “Zoom Fatigue” has hit the Internet, detailing the […]

By

The coronavirus pandemic has not only transformed how people do business, interact with friends and family, but, also in how they learn. And for teachers and academic institutions, the transition from a physical environment to a virtual one has not been without its challenges.

The concept of “Zoom Fatigue” has hit the Internet, detailing the issue that has one comprised of burnout on the popular video conferencing software. Perhaps the problem for traditional video conferencing software is not so much the fact that its virtual but the fact that it is not virtual enough.

Many teachers lament a sort of exhaustion felt after teaching back to back Zoom classes, finding the experience falling short of anything that remotely resembles the real-life experience that now seems ridiculously out of reach.

Of course, Zoom and other traditional video conferencing tools have their benefits– they always have. Being able to reconnect with a loved one or colleague thousands of miles away quickly is fantastic. But the platforms are simply not immersive enough for teachers and students to forget they are staring at their peers as floating digital squares.

Tech-Adaptika has been at the forefront of pioneering virtual learning environments even before the world had to abruptly transition to remote. The Toronto-based EdTech company has developed a “Live Virtual Campus” that does more than virtually connect people, it facilitates a fully comprehensive virtual experience.

“Traditional online learning methods tend to isolate students. We believe human interaction with a community of peers and experts is necessary to create a successful learning experience,” emphasized Tech-Adaptika CEO Hosni Zaouali.

Teachers have also been grappling with the challenge of keeping their students’ attention on video calls hosted by mainstream platforms. Tech-Adaptika’s virtual campus allows students to create their own custom avatar, so they can enjoy a learning experience that brings fun into the equation.

Carrie Purcell, Head of Strategy for Tech-Adaptika, understands how difficult maintaining optimized learning environments has been due to the pandemic.

“While monitoring the COVID-19 crisis, we don’t know how long students will be kept out of their classrooms, so we want to provide them the guidance and support they need to keep growing,” Purcell commented.

Being fully immersive, Live Virtual Campus offers students and teachers the opportunity to develop sophisticated social scenarios and unique learning environments to keep education and spirits high.

Already the Live Virtual Campus has been used by institutions throughout North America, including Stanford University.

Currently, Tech-Adaptika is offering Live Virtual Campus to teachers free of charge.

Are you feeling burned out on traditional video platforms and wish to try something new? Check out Tech-Adaptika here.

Nadya Rousseau

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.