For Educators and Students Tired Out with the Limitations of Traditional Video Conferencing Tools, Toronto-Based EdTech Startup Tech-Adaptika Offers an Innovative Solution

The coronavirus pandemic has not only transformed how people do business, interact with friends and family, but, also in how they learn. And for teachers and academic institutions, the transition from a physical environment to a virtual one has not been without its challenges.

The concept of “Zoom Fatigue” has hit the Internet, detailing the issue that has one comprised of burnout on the popular video conferencing software. Perhaps the problem for traditional video conferencing software is not so much the fact that its virtual but the fact that it is not virtual enough.

Many teachers lament a sort of exhaustion felt after teaching back to back Zoom classes, finding the experience falling short of anything that remotely resembles the real-life experience that now seems ridiculously out of reach.

Of course, Zoom and other traditional video conferencing tools have their benefits– they always have. Being able to reconnect with a loved one or colleague thousands of miles away quickly is fantastic. But the platforms are simply not immersive enough for teachers and students to forget they are staring at their peers as floating digital squares.

Tech-Adaptika has been at the forefront of pioneering virtual learning environments even before the world had to abruptly transition to remote. The Toronto-based EdTech company has developed a “Live Virtual Campus” that does more than virtually connect people, it facilitates a fully comprehensive virtual experience.

“Traditional online learning methods tend to isolate students. We believe human interaction with a community of peers and experts is necessary to create a successful learning experience,” emphasized Tech-Adaptika CEO Hosni Zaouali.

Teachers have also been grappling with the challenge of keeping their students’ attention on video calls hosted by mainstream platforms. Tech-Adaptika’s virtual campus allows students to create their own custom avatar, so they can enjoy a learning experience that brings fun into the equation.

Carrie Purcell, Head of Strategy for Tech-Adaptika, understands how difficult maintaining optimized learning environments has been due to the pandemic.

“While monitoring the COVID-19 crisis, we don’t know how long students will be kept out of their classrooms, so we want to provide them the guidance and support they need to keep growing,” Purcell commented.

Being fully immersive, Live Virtual Campus offers students and teachers the opportunity to develop sophisticated social scenarios and unique learning environments to keep education and spirits high.

Already the Live Virtual Campus has been used by institutions throughout North America, including Stanford University.

Currently, Tech-Adaptika is offering Live Virtual Campus to teachers free of charge.

