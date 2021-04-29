All around the world, people are fleeing war and persecution at record levels. Some 26 million of these individuals are refugees, meaning they have had to cross an international border in their quest for safety. Only those refugees most at risk – just 1% of the total – have a chance to resettle in the U.S. or another welcoming country.

Nearly 19,000 children traveling alone arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, smashing previous highs set during periods of heavy child migration in 2014 and 2019. Is this a crisis, illegal immigration, refugees seeking asylum? Spin and semantics aside, migration to the U.S. from Mexico is increasing in a major way for the third time in seven years under both Republican and Democratic presidents. And the crisis of unaccompanied children presenting themselves at the border has proven a challenge not only for the Biden Administration, but also for the dozens of nonprofit organizations that manage the transfer of children from the border into temporary foster care until the child can be reunited with a vetted sponsor in the U.S.

The topic of borders is far from linear, but rather a lattice of complex implications ranging from border security to American values. However regardless of one’s political affiliations, the bottom line is, children are here and in need – period. Hence, for children’s sake, act.

FOSTER: Become a foster parent

Bethany Christian Services

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)

DONATE: Your time or resources

PRAY: For migrant children and families

In times of trial, faith plays an important role in finding hope. Migrant children and families are our fellow children of God, and it is our sacred calling to help and pray for those in need.