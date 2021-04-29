Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

For Children’s Sake!

All around the world, people are fleeing war and persecution at record levels. Some 26 million of these individuals are refugees, meaning they have had to cross an international border in their quest for safety. Only those refugees most at risk – just 1% of the total – have a chance to resettle in the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

All around the world, people are fleeing war and persecution at record levels. Some 26 million of these individuals are refugees, meaning they have had to cross an international border in their quest for safety. Only those refugees most at risk – just 1% of the total – have a chance to resettle in the U.S. or another welcoming country.

Nearly 19,000 children traveling alone arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, smashing previous highs set during periods of heavy child migration in 2014 and 2019. Is this a crisis, illegal immigration, refugees seeking asylum? Spin and semantics aside, migration to the U.S. from Mexico is increasing in a major way for the third time in seven years under both Republican and Democratic presidents. And the crisis of unaccompanied children presenting themselves at the border has proven a challenge not only for the Biden Administration, but also for the dozens of nonprofit organizations that manage the transfer of children from the border into temporary foster care until the child can be reunited with a vetted sponsor in the U.S.

The topic of borders is far from linear, but rather a lattice of complex implications ranging from border security to American values. However regardless of one’s political affiliations, the bottom line is, children are here and in need – period. Hence, for children’s sake, act.

FOSTER: Become a foster parent

Bethany Christian Services

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)

DONATE: Your time or resources

Nuff said.

PRAY: For migrant children and families

In times of trial, faith plays an important role in finding hope. Migrant children and families are our fellow children of God, and it is our sacred calling to help and pray for those in need.

    Shawn Younessi, Medical Doctor

    Shawn Younessi is a Doctor who prioritizes fitness and nutrition in his personal life. Over the years, Shawn has learned just how important it is to stay active daily and eat the necessary vitamins and minerals to keep one's body running. Shawn likes to set personal goals for himself around nutrition and fitness, such as hitting all of his macronutrients each day. Working toward these goals helps him to feel motivated to continue, even when he does not feel like it. Shawn hopes to instill the same values in each of his patients, leading them to live healthy lives alongside him.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    This Population Has The Fewest Mental Disorders

    by Big Think
    Community//

    Displacement and COVID-19: Double marginalization

    by Tala Al-Rousan
    Community//

    The refugee camp visit that made me realise mental health is equal to physical health

    by Dominika Kulczyk

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.