Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

For Better or For Work

No worldly success can compensate for failure in the home -David O. Mckay

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Kalika yap, Rodney yap and their beautiful daughters

As an entrepreneur, how do you survive and thrive in your business and family life?

In this week’s Wonder Podcast episode I sat down with Meg & Gary Hirshberg and discuss just that.

Gary is the Founder of Stonyfield Farm — which started as a seven cow operation in 1983 to $400M sales and 13.3% of the yogurt market in 2020.

Meg is the author of For Better or For Work, A Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs and Their Families

As the wife of Gary, Meg knows all too well the ugly underbelly of entrepreneur life and how the struggles of the business leads to enormous stress in the family.

The family was on the brink of bankruptcy for almost a decade before it sold 40% of its shares to Danone in 2001.

One of the most poignant pieces of advice they gave?

“Really being present with whatever you’re doing.”

“I know that sounds like sort of a cliche, but it’s really true when you’re working, be at work, when you’re with your family or your kids or your home be there, you know, don’t be sort of sneaking peeks at your, iPhone – your bond girl.”

“The greatest gift we can give each other is the gift of unadulterated, unbroken attention, whether it’s to a spouse or to a child.”

Besides the perils, we also discuss the promises and great joys of raising kids in an entrepreneurial environment.

At the time of the recording their son Ethan (who was born at Stonyfield Farm) was on the brink of launching a startup.

Fast forward to 2020, it’s a successful business brand Ethans Functional Shots.

Virtually every entrepreneur will face almost every issue Gary & Meg have outlined in the podcast and book.

How do you grow and flourish in your business and family at the same time?

Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why We Need To Change Our Relationship With “Hustle” In 2020

by Shafin Diamond Tejani
Community//

How We Are Hurting Ourselves By Trying To Be A Jack of All Trades

by Imran Tariq
Community//

Why You Shouldn’t Try to Be a Jack of All Trades

by Aimee Tariq

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.