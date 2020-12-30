Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Foodie Fundraisers Giving Away Gift Boxes of Cookies to Front Line Nurses

This Christmas Eve, Foodie Fundraisers gave away 250 gift boxes of Authentico’s delicious Charm City Fudgetop and Vanillatop cookies to nurses in the Washington, D.C. region who work at Sibley Memorial Hospital and will be continuing to give another 250 gift boxes of cookies to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital on December 31st.  Foodie Fundraisers wanted to give back to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This Christmas Eve, Foodie Fundraisers gave away 250 gift boxes of Authentico’s delicious Charm City Fudgetop and Vanillatop cookies to nurses in the Washington, D.C. region who work at Sibley Memorial Hospital and will be continuing to give another 250 gift boxes of cookies to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital on December 31st. 


Foodie Fundraisers wanted to give back to the frontline nurses at Holy Cross and Sibley for doing an extraordinary job during this difficult time. In addition, Foodies will give back 10% of every purchase to Holy Cross’s Mission Services Fund and Sibley’s frontline fund when people go to www.foodiefundraisers.com and purchase cookies. Customers just need to enter “Holy Cross Hospital” or “Sibley” at checkout. 


A Foodie’s rep said, “Sibley Hospital saved our founder Jimmy’s life years back after a pulmonary embolism and Holy Cross has been there for many of his friends. We wanted to do something special for the front line nurses during the holiday. We plan to sign up many more hospitals around the country to support frontline nurses.”


To purchase Fudgetop and Vanillatop cookies go to Foodiefundraisers.com 

    Ian Monroe

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    First Responders First//

    Why Giving Back to the Families of First Responders Is So Important

    by Elaine Lipworth
    The Gift of Blood
    Community//

    The Gift of Giving Blood

    by David Fessell
    Community//

    “Protect the people on the frontlines” with Grey Cohen

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.