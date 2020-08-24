Food Items to Support the Immune System During the COVID-19 Pandemic, as Suggested by Curt E. Liebman (MD)

Food quality does not solely depend on taste; it also depends on nutritional value. It is not easy to get food that covers all of the nutritional needs at once. People are tempted by junk food and other fast, convenient foods, that actually do more harm than good to our health. That is why Curt E. Liebman MD, suggests specific food items that can work to boost your immune system. These foods can take care of your mineral requirements and help in the overall functioning of your body during this pandemic.

Curt E. Liebman’s(MD) Suggested Food Items

During this pandemic, doctors have increasingly stressed the need fora balanced diet. Including such food items is of paramount importance to health maintenance and immunity power. While we know fruits, such as oranges and strawberries, are high in vitamin C, here are some other foods to eat in order to prevent illness:

Beans: Scarlet, black turtle, cranberry, and calypso beans are different beans that you should try to include in your diet. They are high in vital nutrients and cover necessary macronutrient intake needs including protein (beans are high in low-fat protein). They contain a host of nutrients, phytonutrients, and fiber. They are a productive way to stave off diabetes, Heart Disease, some cancers, and to help build and repair muscles.

Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt is an excellent source of potassium, protein, calcium, and probiotics. Yogurt rich in calcium helps build strong bones, strengthen the immune system, and aids in digestion. This type of yogurt has less sodium and fewer carbs. Greek yogurt is also rich in “good” bacteria, providing probiotics to improve gut health. To incorporate Greek yogurt into your diet, you can use it as a base for dips, salads, and smoothies.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are readily available in most markets across the country. They are rich in vitamin A and heart-healthy potassium. They are fat and cholesterol-free. They also have a rich, sugary flavor but are low in calorie count. They can satisfy a sweet tooth for fewer calories. You may incorporate them into a variety of dishes, including stews, salads, and lasagnas. Be sure to cook them for safe consumption.

Peanuts: Like other legumes, peanuts have proteins that are essential for your body in building and repairing muscles. They contain polyunsaturated fats, which are critical for heart health. The nutrients in peanuts can also be a barrier against Cardiovascular Disease, Type 2 Diabetes, and Metabolic Syndrome. They are also a rich source of antioxidants, like those found in dark chocolate and red wine.

Kefir: Kefir is a fermented drink made with goat, cow, or sheep’s milk. It can also be made from rice, soya milk, and coconut. Kefir is rich in calcium, protein, magnesium, folate, and riboflavin. The nutrients in kefir can help to manage digestive problems and symptoms of Crohn’sDisease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. The probiotics in kefir may also help to treat some vaginal or urinary infection.

The above list of food items, while not exhaustive, can provide a significant source of nutrients. You should include them in your diet to maximize your immunity. Including them in your diet regularly can protect you from a host of diseases.