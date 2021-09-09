Food is the Language of Love

Georges Chahwan is an amateur passionate cook who loves to share his appreciation of Lebanese food and culture with his friends. He is a rather relaxed individual, who has been honing his cooking skills for over 15 years. He learned by watching traditional Lebanese chefs as he grew up and spent time in the kitchen with his mother.

Born in Lebanon, Georges now lives in New York. He enjoys going out for meals at different restaurants around town. However, he enjoys making his own dinners most nights of the week using recipes handed down from his mom. In fact, he feels that food is a great way to experience the rich history of his family and Lebanon as a whole.

Georges tries to keep up with the traditional Lebanese dishes his mother learned from her mom.

It allows him to bring people together by feeding their senses and pleasing their palates. He loves cooking for friends who visit from different parts of America or even abroad. That’s when Georges’ passion really shines through, making those meals is part of paying tribute to his roots! Georges hopes everyone can at least once in their lifetime taste home-cooked Lebanese food!