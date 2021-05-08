FOOD FOR YOUR MIND BODY AND SOUL

What is the most important part of our day and our life?? There must be many, but one very basic, without which survival becomes almost impossible is “FOOD”. Food has the power to shape our body and our mind. But have you ever thought the food you are eating is healthy enough!! In today’s age and time, we all have become very conscious about what to eat, what not to eat, how many calories intake we should have, how many nutrients our food contains and the list is long. But this is only one dimension of being or staying healthy. Being healthy doesn’t only mean good physical health, but being healthy means physical as well as mental health. And you will be surprised to know that the food we are eating has an equal amount of impact on our mind also. The saying” YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT” is true in terms of our healthy body and healthy mind. We all know that both mind and body are connected, if we are physically not healthy then obviously our mind is also not healthy, we will feel really incomplete without our physical health, the same way if our mind is not healthy then also we can’t achieve good physical health. In fact, the most of the disease in our body is due to our unhealthy mind.

So now let’s see how food creates an impact on our body and mind.

1) The kind of ingredients used in cooking:

Being very health-conscious we always take care about the ingredients which are rich in proteins, and vitamins, but at the same time we also forget to consider about one aspect and that is our food should be “satvik” in our scriptures it is written that for a healthy mind and healthy body one should always take SATVIK food. Now here the word satvik means not only vegetarian food but also the food which is made with the correct proportion of vegetables and species.

Eating non-veg food may be undoubtedly good for your physical strength but at the same time, it is undoubtedly not good for your mental strength. If you study the behavior of both the people who are eating veg and the people who are eating non-veg you will get to find one very important difference in their behavior The people who are eating non-veg are more prone to anger, restlessness and short-tempered, their focus also used to be weak. But at the same time, the people who are eating veg food are generally found to be quite peaceful and compassionate. ( Not against non-veg eaters)

Not only veg and non-veg food impact our mind, but also the proportion of spices, salt, and sugar used in the food also has a great impact on the mind as well as the body. The people who are eating more spicy food tend to be more short-tempered, while who are eating mild species are the ones who have somewhat control on their mind. A high level of species in food will also generate heat in your body which will also adversely affect the body. If you want to learn more about healthy recipes then visithttps://fusionfoodie.org/curry-leaves-chutney-karuveppilai-chutney/

2) The kind of atmosphere in which food is prepared:

Like music, painting, dancing, or any other art form, cooking is also an art which is has a direct connection with our mind. As we all know in any art to get the best result your heart and mind should be pure and peaceful, the same is the case with cooking.

HAPPY COOKING TASTY FOOD

In olden times in India people were not eating much outside. Infect if someone wanted to eat outside food then they had to eat in such a way that no one from their known persons can see them. One of the reasons for not eating outside was that we don’t know with what state of mind the food had been prepared. The state of mind while cooking food is of utmost importance. If you are thinking good thoughts while cooking then you are passing good virtues to your family members via food, and if you are having negative thinking while cooking then that kind of virtues will be delivered to your family members. So in order to stay healthy and happy cooking with a loving and positive state of mind is an important key.

3) THE Way We Eat Our Food:

In India food is not just a means to satisfy one’s hunger but there are plenty of other factors which we consider for the overall wellbeing of a person. Starting from selecting proper ingredients, a healthy cooking style, and when the food is finally ready, at that point of time how you actually consume your food also impacts your overall health. The best way to eat food is by hand and sitting on the floor. Yes, you must be thinking that this is an ancient method, but it’s the best way to consume your food so far. Let’s see how this way of eating food will benefit you.

a) It aids in digestion: when you sit on the floor for eating you have to bend from your abdominal area which will secret digestive juices and aids in digestion.

b) It improves blood circulation and makes the heart stronger: sitting cross-legged improves the blood circulation in our body as it relaxes the nerves and pressure on it

c) It also helps to prevent type- 2 diabetes: According to the study published in the journal clinical nutrition, people who eat with hands are slow eaters which prevents the type- 2 diabetes, whereas people who use cutlery to eat are fast eaters which create blood sugar imbalance in the body and that develops type- 2 diabetes

Eating with hands will make you more mindful and will keep you aware of the portions of your eating. According to Ayurveda, our 5 fingers are connected with 5 elements which are space, fire, water, earth, and air and so when we eat with our hands, we need to gather our 5 fingertips to touch the food. This made us more aware of the texture, smell, and taste of the food that we are about to consume. This way we don’t only feed our physical body but also our spirit and mind