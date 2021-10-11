Food as Fuel, Food as Medicine: Learn How to Eat Properly and Transform Your Life!

Thrive Transformations offers personalized fitness guidance and a one-of-a-kind experience on your weight loss journey. They help people transform their lives with nutrition to help them accomplish their goals regardless of how big or small. You will sleep better, have more energy, better libido, and feel better all around!

With three professional athletic careers, Thrive coach and founder of the “DeepWater Method” Jon Andersen credits his success to relentless work ethic and whole food nutrition. He’s been a professional wrestler, bodybuilder and strongman across his vast career. His knowledge was collected over the last three decades of his career from traveling around the world.

Andersen was an overweight kid with an extreme learning disability. He was endlessly bullied. With a keen sense of determination though, he worked and studied his way out of the special needs development program and into the general population of the public school system. He was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Conan the Barbarian, through which he found his passion and his path.

Today, Jon is helping people realize that a better quality of life exists through the foods we eat. He believes if he had focused more on his nutrition, his athletic endeavors would’ve been even more fruitful. He creates custom, personalized nutrition plans for individuals based on their goals and needs. His methods are an organic development that he has cultivated over his monster career. He learned that through hard work, persistence and determination you can accomplish anything. In his athletic endeavors he was always known to outwork anyone that crossed his path. You can only fail if you quit—“can’t” isn’t a word to use anymore once you’re ready to get serious with your nutrition and your health.

By being a coach, mentor and motivator, Andersen drastically takes the fear out of eating properly. With an extremely focused approach on diet, Thrive will allow you to shift your body composition while losing body fat, gain lean muscle and improve your athletic performance. Jon teaches his clients how to achieve their goals, all while not ever being hungry or depleted. Be happy and healthy while looking and feeling better than ever. Each of his programs are life changing and he’s got countless testimonials to prove it!

If you are seriously looking to enhance your life without wasting time, Thrive is the best way to do it. Check out his Instagram @thejonandersen for yourself to get a preview of everything he has to offer. From motivation and information, to pointers and some laughs! Jon’s on a mission to help change the lives of as many people as possible through science-based nutrition and conquering their fears. If it’s not obvious to you yet, nothing will stop him from accomplishing his goals! Are you ready to join him while reaching yours?

Over at jon-andersen.com you can find everything you need to get started!