Following Your Passion Is More Important Than Anything – Mohammad Subhan

Following Your Passion Is More Important Than Anything – Mohammad Subhan

By
Mohammad Subhan
Mohammad Subhan is a young boy from the city of Nehtaur in Uttar Pradesh. What speaks volumes about Subhan’s expertise, authenticity is that a lot of accomplished Bollywood stars and artists trust Fame Media with their work and management. Mohammad Subhan started freelancing which led him to develop the skills and gain knowledge about the ways and functioning of the Internet. Eventually, Subhan began to see the power of the Internet and how most businesses, enterprises and individuals were starting to market themselves online.

You cannot become rich or achieve any other kind of success in life if you don’t have passion in your life or passion about what you are doing. Be it the simplest thing or the most sophisticated thing, you need passion in order to succeed says Mohammad Subhan.

“When work, commitment, and pleasure all become one and you reach that deep well where passion lives, nothing is impossible.”

The biggest of stories often come from seemingly simple and ordinary people who never really identified with ordinariness. This exact passion is what makes these people the subject of headlines and success stories. An unquenchable thirst for knowledge, expertise and experience- these people make it to the top solely through perseverance and unwavering willpower.

Among the traits and abilities that lead to success, passion stands alone. Unlike skill, knowledge, or other factors, passion is innate: it can’t be learned or acquired but is always present. Passion, an overwhelming drive to reach one’s goals, is the one factor that unites all successful people in equal measure, said Subhan.

As stated by EinsteinEvery person is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to fly high, it will give its entire life believing that it is an inane”.

Individuals should, therefore, do things that make them stay happy at work as passion at work can reawaken and reconnect with what’s meaningful for you. Passion is the fuel that inspires and drives people toward specific goals, no matter how unlikely or difficult they might be. It generates the enthusiasm needed to plow through the biggest obstacles and overcome the most intractable challenges. It inspires loyalty, teamwork, hard work, and, eventually, success.

Subhan says, doing something you love makes you feel better about yourself. It doesn’t cause much stress compared to something you dislike. You’re more optimistic and more positive when making a decision. Any accomplishment feels like a million bucks. You then sleep better so you become more positive and happy. You put your heart and soul into it because your passionate, so a small win appears and feels awesome. When you’re passionate, you’ll start to affect everyone around you in life—your team, your family, and your friends. Life is challenging, but with a burning passion, you’ll realize that you’re stronger and tougher than anything life can throw your way.

There are few feelings better than achieving a level of success you set out for yourself. Nothing like crossing off your bucket list of goals you set out for yourself to achieve. When you finally reach the pinnacle, it is that much more enjoyable knowing you got there doing something you love. Remember work doesn’t have to be something that you hate doing, stay true to yourself and always do what makes you happy, he quoted.

