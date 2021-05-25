Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Follow your passion (if only you knew what it was)

I have a love-hate relationship with the word passion.

Photo by Flo Maderebner from Pexels

Of course, having a passion is an amazing feeling, especially if you spend time pursuing it.

But society’s obsession with ‘following our passion’ can be destructive.

What if you don’t have a passion? How can you follow something that you can’t find? That just leads to frustration and a feeling of failure (I know it well).

But a few years ago, I learned something that changed my life. 

Passion isn’t innate. We’re not born with it. Passion develops over time.

It starts with curiosity.

  • If you follow curiosity, it leads to interest.
  • If you follow interest, it can lead to passion.
  • If you follow passion, it can develop into a sense of purpose.

I experienced exactly this. I shifted careers by getting curious, following an interest, and then over a few years, my passion and sense of purpose developed.

I hope this can relieve some of the pressure you may be feeling.

And act as a light-bulb moment for you (as it was for me). 

    Anna Black, Career Counsellor, Consultant and ex-Geophysicist

    Anna’s enabled dozens of professionals to make life-changing career decisions. Essentially she’s a Career Counsellor, but what she’s really passionate about is getting professionals out of jobs they don’t care about and into careers that make them want to jump out of bed in the morning.

    So many professionals are disengaged and not reaching their potential. They don’t know what to do and, in their hearts, they're afraid of wasting their potential and their most precious resource. Time.

    Anna runs regular free webinars on "How to Get Clear and Find a Fulfilling Career".

