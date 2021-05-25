Follow your passion (if only you knew what it was)

Photo by Flo Maderebner from Pexels

Of course, having a passion is an amazing feeling, especially if you spend time pursuing it.



But society’s obsession with ‘following our passion’ can be destructive.



What if you don’t have a passion? How can you follow something that you can’t find? That just leads to frustration and a feeling of failure (I know it well).



But a few years ago, I learned something that changed my life.



Passion isn’t innate. We’re not born with it. Passion develops over time.

It starts with curiosity.

If you follow curiosity, it leads to interest.

If you follow interest, it can lead to passion.

If you follow passion, it can develop into a sense of purpose.

I experienced exactly this. I shifted careers by getting curious, following an interest, and then over a few years, my passion and sense of purpose developed.

I hope this can relieve some of the pressure you may be feeling.



And act as a light-bulb moment for you (as it was for me).