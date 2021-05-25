Follow your passion (if only you knew what it was)

Photo by Flo Maderebner from Pexels
Of course, having a passion is an amazing feeling, especially if you spend time pursuing it.
But society’s obsession with ‘following our passion’ can be destructive.
What if you don’t have a passion? How can you follow something that you can’t find? That just leads to frustration and a feeling of failure (I know it well).
But a few years ago, I learned something that changed my life.
Passion isn’t innate. We’re not born with it. Passion develops over time.
It starts with curiosity.
- If you follow curiosity, it leads to interest.
- If you follow interest, it can lead to passion.
- If you follow passion, it can develop into a sense of purpose.
I experienced exactly this. I shifted careers by getting curious, following an interest, and then over a few years, my passion and sense of purpose developed.
I hope this can relieve some of the pressure you may be feeling.
And act as a light-bulb moment for you (as it was for me).