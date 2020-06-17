“Follow your intuition.” With Jason Hartman & Angela Bradford

I am working on massive expansion. At times like these, with the COVID virus, I have seen it as the opportune time to build leaders who can help others think and behave so they can maximize their lives. Building such leaders fits directly into the plan to expand nationally.

As a part of our series about the “5 Things, You Should Ask Before You Purchase a Life Insurance Policy” I had the pleasure of interviewing Angela Bradford.

Angela is a Senior Marketing Director with World Financial Group. Within four years of transitioning from the blue-collar world of trucking and training horses to the white-collar world of finances and training people, she has opened multiple offices and started expansion into two countries. She has an amazing team working with her and has the goal of opening an office in every state and province in North America within the next 10–15 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

To be honest, it kind of chose me. I was looking for a change. I believe that when you put something out into the world, this energy and desire come to you. So gratefully I took the chance to make a change!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I talked to a lot of people when I first started my financial business and I had NO idea what I was saying to any of the people I talked to. I learned that if you talk to enough people, it doesn’t matter what you say you can build a business and you will find the people that want what you have to offer.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on massive expansion. At times like these, with the COVID virus, I have seen it as the opportune time to build leaders who can help others think and behave so they can maximize their lives. Building such leaders fits directly into the plan to expand nationally.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, there was a deciding point. I heard someone talk about their life and how they had complete freedom of time and money and I realized in that moment that I had to take the chance and grow my business. I DECIDED to be all in.

When someone makes a decision, something powerful happens. So, for those reading this and wondering why they aren’t more successful, make a choice, and make a decision to give it all you have got.

What advice would you give to other people in the insurance field to thrive and avoid burnout?

This is a great question. I worked too hard in the first few years and the result was an auto immune disorder of Multiple Scoliosis, so I learned the hard way to take time for me. For one this has meant taking a day off a week. During this time, I rest, take walks, or meditate. Maybe not surprisingly, this has helped me be able to do more now than before.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our discussion. As an “insurance insider”, you know much more about insurance than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to buy a policy from another person, which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing to a policy? Can you give an example or story for each?

Find a broker. They have more options than a captive agent. What this means is someone that can shop through different companies and are not restricted to one product or supplier. I have had clients come to me that have been declined by a captive agent and I have been able to acquire coverage for them as a broker. Make sure an agent can show you how much coverage you need for your situation and what type of insurance you need. Make sure it is a reputable company with a good track history of claims paid out. The monthly premiums need to be affordable on a bad month also. Make sure the advisor is genuine. Follow your intuition on all of this.

Insurance agencies or companies are often known to be very creative and innovative marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

Yes, I reach out to many many people on a one-on-one basis. Connection is important when offering financial strategies and insurance protection. Business moves at the speed of trust, so figuring out ways to build that trust is very important.

I also use hand-written cards. These can set companies apart from other competitors. I know companies that pay someone to do this for each order and it sets them apart and brings in clients for sure!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, for sure. I would not be the person I am without MANY people in my life, but the person I think of right now is my mother. She is super strong internally and believed in me from the get-go. We went through tough times as a child financially, and that is one thing I believe helped us build our relationship and my work ethic and will to win.

I recall realizing we had NO money for oranges and breaking down crying. My brother and mom, who were well aware of how much we were struggling well before my breakthrough, laughed at me. They did not laugh to be mean, but to show that we were in the fight together.

That moment of realization of how broke we were was where I believe subconsciously, I decided to never struggle again in that way.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have started a movement to empower women to reach their full potential. I have also wanted to just inspire people that are going through chronic illness to reach for more and not let things slow them down.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can follow me on Instagram at @the_angela_bradford

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.