Follow your heart, but take your brain with you.

How many of us, fall in love based solely on our how our heart feels? This information tends to go to the emotional or primitive part of our brain. Suggestion; the next time you feel that sudden rush, “I love this person,” check in with your rational brain (located in your prefrontal cortex.) The brain is the most important and complex organ in our bodies. Your frontal lobe is responsible for planning, logical thinking, reasoning and managing emotions. A balance between “your heart & your rational brain is very important. You will experience less disappointment in love if you stop and think it through.