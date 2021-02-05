Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Follow your heart, but take your brain with you.

“Working with Holly is like a great bottle of wine! Worth the price for something just as satisfying! She really connects with you, and is genuine! I highly recommend her to anyone. Honest and mind blowing!” Kayla Scheiner

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Introduction…
Follow your heart, but take your brain with you.
* This is what you want…
Our emotions are powerful. Loving someone we usually run with what our heart feels.
https://pixabay.com/photos/love-lovers-couple-relationship-5186941/
* This is what you get…
How many of us, fall in love based solely on our how our heart feels? This information tends to go to the emotional or primitive part of our brain. Suggestion; the next time you feel that sudden rush, “I love this person,” check in with your rational brain (located in your prefrontal cortex.) The brain is the most important and complex organ in our bodies. Your frontal lobe is responsible for planning, logical thinking, reasoning and managing emotions. A balance between “your heart & your rational brain is very important. You will experience less disappointment in love if you stop and think it through.
http://www.IntuitiveSolutinsHK.com
* Here’s how to do it…
It is our M.O. to run with our loving heart. Without checking in with your rational brain, we are flying blind. We ask ourselves why this “burning love” didn’t work out?
Save yourself the disappointment, the questions; “why does this keep happening?”,
“I was so sure.” Balance your heartfelt feeling with your brain, you will find more success in the “love department.””
Summary…
Go for it, follow your heart, but remember; take that rational part of your brain with you. It took me many “relationships” to figure this out! Love fills us up, it feels so good, Endorphin City. Please check in with yourself before you fly away on the wings of love.
Contact Information:
http://www.intuitivesolutionshk.com

    Jon Paul | PR Guy at CharmWishPR.com & TechieStuffPR.com

    What do you get... when you combine... the news, your business, social media, keywords, buzz marketing, and a little chutzpah? You Almost Everywhere. Almost Anywhere You Want to Be.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Live from the Heart
    Community//

    How to Live from the Heart, Not the Mind

    by Terri Kozlowski
    Courtesy of Tomertu/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Your Emotional Brain is Smarter Than Your Brain Thinks

    by Thomas Oppong
    Courtesy of Ja&#039;Crispy / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Your Emotional Brain is Smarter Than Your Brain Thinks

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.