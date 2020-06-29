Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Follow your GPS system to achieve your Goals

If you land in a new town in some state you are not familiar with without GPS and a map, it’s highly unlikely that you would be able to find your way to destination. Why? Because you would not have a plan a map or direction. The achievement of our goals is like setting the […]

By
Follow your GPS system to achieve your Goals

If you land in a new town in some state you are not familiar with without GPS and a map, it’s highly unlikely that you would be able to find your way to destination. Why? Because you would not have a plan a map or direction.

The achievement of our goals is like setting the destination on your GPS system. The GPS system needs only two coordinates to give direction to your goals.

  1. Where are you.
  2. Where are you going.

Below are some of the steps which you can follow to activate your GPS system:

  • Pin your destination in your GPS system: What does that mean? Let’s say for an example you need to loose weight, look fit & fine. The first step is picture yourself in the position which you want to see and then identify why you want to achieve it. Is it because you want to live a healthy live? Is it because you want to enhance your self esteem? The most power technique to achieve your goal is to identify the reason behind achieving it to begin with.
  • Be fully committed to your Goals: Always be honest to yourself, are you willing to sacrifice other things in order to achieve your goals? Are you willing to work on your goals no matter any situation come across you? So be fully committed to your goals because that’s necessary in order to achieve them.
  • Clearly articulate your Goals: Take time to clearly articulate your goals and exactly what is you want to achieve. Be as specific as possible when you are writing down your goals. Don’t write down a goal “to be successful” — no one knows what that means including yourself. Instead write down, “I want to be making hundred thousand dollars a year within 12 months from now.”

Allen Mutum, Sales & Marketing Professional at Allen Mutum

Always a work in progress. I come up with 8 years of experience in the field of Sales, Business Development and Marketing, helping companies of all sizes to secure the most value out of their Software Investment.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.