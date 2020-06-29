Follow your GPS system to achieve your Goals

If you land in a new town in some state you are not familiar with without GPS and a map, it’s highly unlikely that you would be able to find your way to destination. Why? Because you would not have a plan a map or direction.
The achievement of our goals is like setting the destination on your GPS system. The GPS system needs only two coordinates to give direction to your goals.
- Where are you.
- Where are you going.
Below are some of the steps which you can follow to activate your GPS system:
- Pin your destination in your GPS system: What does that mean? Let’s say for an example you need to loose weight, look fit & fine. The first step is picture yourself in the position which you want to see and then identify why you want to achieve it. Is it because you want to live a healthy live? Is it because you want to enhance your self esteem? The most power technique to achieve your goal is to identify the reason behind achieving it to begin with.
- Be fully committed to your Goals: Always be honest to yourself, are you willing to sacrifice other things in order to achieve your goals? Are you willing to work on your goals no matter any situation come across you? So be fully committed to your goals because that’s necessary in order to achieve them.
- Clearly articulate your Goals: Take time to clearly articulate your goals and exactly what is you want to achieve. Be as specific as possible when you are writing down your goals. Don’t write down a goal “to be successful” — no one knows what that means including yourself. Instead write down, “I want to be making hundred thousand dollars a year within 12 months from now.”