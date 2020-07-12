Follow Your Curiosity, Not Your Passion

“Follow your passion” is bullshit advice. I mean, yes, do follow your passion if you know what it is. But if you don’t?

Follow your curiosity.

Lately, I’ve had several conversations with friends centered around “passion” and their “career”. One felt lost because she wasn’t sure what her passion was and felt that it needed to be tied to her career. Another felt that he didn’t have any passions outside of his work. And another felt that she has way too many passions.

Everybody is different. Some people have more than one passion, and for others, it changes over time. It’s okay to not know what you’re passionate about. It’s okay if what you’re passionate about changes, and it’s definitely okay to have multiple passions. Another important thing to note is that your passion does not have to be your job. It’s okay if it remains a hobby. Because it’s more important to be at peace with your career and to cultivate passion for your relationships and your life.

When you follow your curiosity, many doors of opportunities open before you. You are connected with the right people which will lead you to opportunities you’re actually excited about. Following your curiosity can lead you to your passion.

You can never go wrong when you follow your curiosity because you learn so much about yourself and the things that sparks joy in your life. And when you discover those things, you can design your life around them.

And what’s better than finding your passion?

Your purpose in life.