Follow these Six rules to become successful in life.

The biggest worry for all of us is how to bring the balance in the world economy as things are not settling worldwide. The big concern is now a global economy. Many countries have reopened their places on risk. But still, things are not looking good.

We need inspirational personalities who can come forward and show something new to the market in Pandemic, which can give a healthy and wealthy life.

I personally found Bill Clarke from York, England and inspirational personality as he is master in marketing from many years. He is doing well even in this tough time as fitness coach who is helping people stay fit mentally and physically.

The good thing about Bill Clarke is that he is straightforward with his ideas and he knows what his role in others life as a fitness coach is. He knows how to help people in Pandemic.

So he decided to share his views with me on his content strategy, which can give an excellent lead to coach and on the other side, a better life for their followers.

Focus on STRATEGY.

Bill found that a weekly strategy helped boost the number of his clients’ leads by consistently adding value to their audience and presenting them with an irresistible offer.

Strategies don’t need to be complicated, they can be based on; the platforms you work on, the type of posts you produce, and however, regularly you create them.

Diversify Content Among Purposes.

Endless offer posts aren’t going to generate leads. If anything, your audience will get sick of seeing these and eventually turn to your competitors for help.

Create informative posts, value posts, entertaining posts and create a range of formats such as video, images, audio and text. Be sure to use all available formats that each platform provides.

Streamline Your Platforms.

Here is where Bill disagrees with a lot of marketing gurus. Not only has he found it easier to get success from 2 or 3 platforms rather than 7 or 8, but it also takes up less time meaning himself and his clients can spend more time focusing on growing their businesses.

Bill said “If I were to choose three platforms, they would be LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. However, I am also testing various others, and those results may be interesting.”

Talk To Your Clients NEEDS

Bill explained to me that 90% of the content he sees health and fitness coaches produce are workout videos. But when it gets down to it, that isn’t helping them establish a unique brand, and it isn’t solving the problem their audience has. Anyone can Google workout videos; what you should do is create content around a core offer that addresses a specific question for a target group of people.

Have a Call To Action

If you spend a lot of time crafting a Facebook Post or filming a YouTube video with hopes of dream clients coming flooding into your inbox yet you post it and get nothing in return, take a look at the post. Did you give people a reason to contact you? Did you even ask them to?

When creating a CTA (Call to Action) it needs to be specific, outline the steps that they have to do, and it has to offer something in return for them. Remember that your audience isn’t going to message you just to have a sales pitch thrown in their face.

Be Patient With Your Growth

Once you have implemented these steps that Bill talks about, you need to be consistent by showing up to your audience and providing value every day. Another top tip from Bill is to measure your results monthly and improve your content as time goes by.

He is a firm believer that there is no ‘correct’ way to market yourself as a health or fitness coach; it is all relative. If you’re looking to create as much content as you can, then he recommends having a strategy including multiple platforms and a range of content formats.

However, like himself, he finds that some coaches want to enjoy their days away from the laptop which is why a lot of what he talks about is relating to creating systems that take the effort out of it.

These six steps are easy-to-implement by design. Bill understands how coaches can create content that can compete with seven or 8-figure businesses and that you don’t need a team or a huge marketing budget to build a trustworthy brand with longevity.