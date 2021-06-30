It has always been said, “Practice makes a man perfect”. In today’s rigorous lifestyle, improvement is more sought after than perfection. In the first place, perfection can be attained by repeating the same tasks whilst for achieving improvement an individual needs to be adaptive and hard working. Embracing newer changes and implementing those changes in one’s practice are important traits to possess.

We hardly have come across spirited and driven individuals who have taken up the mantle on their heads and proved to the entire world that failure is not final. Rakhmat Karimov as emerged as one of the most influential entrepreneurs. Having faced many obstacles and challenges in early life, Rakhmat and family struggled to find good source of income and lived a modest life.

Entrepreneurship isn’t the easiest job in the world. That’s why many entrepreneurs learn and discover productivity tips to keep them motivated. To succeed, you need to have passion, determination, confidence, and discipline. Those who discover the perfect balance between these would find that even though running a business is hard, it could be the most rewarding job in the world.

Once the entrepreneur reaches the topmost level, it becomes a big, lifetime achievement. More so, it becomes necessary for the businessman to maintain that level of productivity as the company would be known for setting high bars.

Rakhmat says, all of us seem to be getting busier and busier. Despite technology meaning that many of the things that used to take up time in our lives are now more easily accessible than ever, we still continue to be busy. The words “I’m busy” are used like a badge of honor. If you’re not busy, you’re being lazy, and laziness is the very antithesis of what an entrepreneur is meant to stand for.

A routine creates consistency in an entrepreneur’s busy day. There’s no way of telling whether the day will go smooth or chaotic. However, having a routine keeps will keep you grounded as it allows you to engage in things you like doing. Having a routine to stick to and look forward to at the end of the day allows you to stay sane no matter how your day is going.

Your days are inexplicably busy. When possible, though, avoid multitasking and hone your focus on the job at hand. When you’re being pulled in a hundred directions daily, it’s easy to bounce from task to task. However, this is inefficient — jobs are left open and incomplete, or mistakes are made due to simple oversight. Staying focused on one task until completion ensures that they’re crossed off and done to the fullest potential said Rakhmat Karimov.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur doesn’t come naturally. You have to work on yourself, develop habits, and actually incorporate those habits into your life as a business owner. It’s never too late to start adopting these practices. If you’re consistent with following what you have developed, the productivity tips above will become a habit for you. Before you know it, you’ll be seeing improvements in your profitability ratios and your business will be on the path towards success he quoted.