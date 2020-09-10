I first heard about the Thrive ZP Challenge from one of my co-workers. She told me about the app and told me it would work for me. I wanted to work on my fitness. My job can be very stressful, and now with COVID-19 and lockdown, I find it even more important to work out. I started doing exercises at home for 10 minutes every morning. And on the weekend I do a full workout for an hour. The Thrive ZP Challenge has helped me spend more time with my family and sometimes, we work out together. I have dropped 30 pounds and have totally changed how I eat. I have been focused on eating more veggies and healthy lean proteins. I cook more at home, and have cut down on eating out. In the last two and a half months, I have saved around $300. Now I have a lot more energy. I can do more activities throughout my day.

I have been focused on being more active and working out five days a week.

My kids help me cook dinner, and we make something healthy together.

Life has been good to me. I feel a lot of gratitude for my life and the people around me.

My children have joined me in my Thrive ZP Challenge. We cook together and work out on the weekends. The Thrive ZP Challenge has helped make me more accountable and motivated me to challenge myself. Even my sleep has improved from working out and eating healthier.

Now, I do not wake up during the night. I’m surprised that making such small Better Choices would add up to something so great. Just five or 10 minutes every morning of being active has led me to where I am today.

—Folashade Jimoh; Walmart Customer; Houston, TX; Thrive ZP Challenge Texas $3K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Folashade Jimoh, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.