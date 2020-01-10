Focusing on Your Mental Health as an Entrepreneur

Running or starting your own business isn’t something a lot of people do, or everyone would be doing it. It takes courage, intelligence and perseverance to even start working your way out of the daily grind of a regular 9 to 5 job. Freedom is yours if you keep moving, but you will need to keep your head free of distractions. Any self-limiting beliefs or doubts you may be having about your ability to succeed can invoke fear, which can stop you in your tracks. Moving forward, your mental health will be one of your most valuable assets.



You’re Not Alone

It’s been proven that mentally healthy employees are up to 12 percent likely to be more productive than those in poor mental health. This is also true for you as an entrepreneur or budding entrepreneur. As more attention is drawn to the troubling rise of poor mental health in the United States, more employers are taking precautions to protect their employees from anxiety and depression.



One Step at a Time

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to improve yourself and your financial well-being by running your own business. Leaving your current job far behind might be something thing that’s always on your mind. However, the best way to ensure your independent success as an entrepreneur is to take things one step at a time. Think of the creation of your business as a journey you can take notes on and learn from. The right perspective will keep you going until you find success.



Remember How Far You’ve Come

As an entrepreneur, you might feel frustrated and tired when things don’t move as fast as you want them to, and many give up because of this. Keep this from happening by keeping track of your little, or tiny, successes as you move towards your goal. Think back to when you first started out and how insecure and confused you might have been. If you’ve been persistent, you’ve probably made significant progress since then. Remind yourself of your victories to raise your self-esteem when it falls low.



Remember the reason you started on this path in the first place, and don’t lose sight of it. Financial well-being and freedom from the 9 to 5 is well worth the effort it takes to get there.