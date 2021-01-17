Focusing On Mental Health During COVID 19 With Tips From Michael Giannulis

COVID 19 has changed the way you used to think about the world. Now, people are stuck inside their homes for the longest period of time, relying on online shopping and face masks. You never know how long this situation is going to stay like this. So, it is always better to take some precautionary measures beforehand, according to Michael Giannulis.

Now, people who used to get out of their houses all the time due to work, they might feel more upset when they are forced to stay within the four walls of their home. It is not just physically bad, but they are also mentally distressed. It is during that time when you have to check on with your mental stability. People are losing patience and getting more irritated as they are forced to stay at their place for too long. So, focusing on mental health at this time of COVID is important. Let’s follow some steps on how to do so.

Who are reacting strongly to mental stress according to Michael Giannulis:

If you ask experts, you will get a list of all those people, who are mostly getting mentally stressed out due to this COVID scenario. Some of them are:

Teens and children

People with higher risk of severe forms of illness form COVID 19

People caring for loved ones or family members

Frontline workers associated with medical facilities

Essential workers dealing with the food industry

People using substances or have substance user disorder

People with existing mental conditions

People who recently lost their jobs due to COVID or had reduced working hours, this earning less to nothing

People suffering from developmental delay or disabilities

People who have socially isolated from others

People in ethnic and racial minority groups, and more

Some tips from Mike Giannulis:

If you are any one among the following options mentioned already, then Mike Giannulis would give you some tips to follow. These advices will surely help you to regain your mental stability in no time, which is indeed a necessity during this pandemic.

Always try to remain informed. Don’t waste time and listen to recommendations and advices from the local and national authorities. Be sure to follow the trusted news channels only and keep updated with latest news from WHO.

Don’t forget that you must create a routine of yours to follow, and try to keep up with those. If you want, you are most welcome to make some new ones.

Chomp on healthy meals now more than ever. As you are stuck at home, chances of getting obese is too common. So, eat healthy meals and exercise regularly. Don’t forget to allocate time for resting and working beforehand, just to be on the safer side.

You need to reduce how much you should listen, water or read news that will leave you anxious or distressed. Always seek for the latest information at specified times only, and just one or two times if necessary.