Focusing On Human Performance to Optimize Human Health, Productivity, and Well-being

Science-based approaches will drive clinical validity, lasting change, and better outcomes.

By

JAZZ Venture Partners focuses on “Human Performance” as we invest in companies that leverage technology to optimize human health, productivity, and well-being.

In addition to improving health in a clinical setting, our investments seek to improve lives comprehensively across how we live, learn, work and play. A core part of our thesis is that the emerging understanding of the mind and the brain, through developments in neuroscience, will allow technology applications to influence human behavior in new and sustainable ways. We believe these science-based innovations will ultimately create greater value for all stakeholders.

When we first met Arianna Huffington and Thrive Global, we immediately recognized our shared philosophies — that a healthy work-life is a critical factor in a healthy life, that a broadly defined set of factors (sleep, exercise, mindfulness, nutrition, finances, relationships) is what unlocks true well-being, that mental health is critical to our ability to perform, and that proven, science-based approaches will drive clinical validity, lasting change, and better outcomes.

We wanted to take this moment to congratulate Arianna Huffington and the Thrive Global team for their successful Series C. We are proud of your success and delighted to be a part of this journey.

Special thank you: Mamoon Hamid, Ian ChiuSomesh DashMeghan ReynoldsDanny SheaJack FriendArianna Huffington

Originally published on LinkedIn.com

    Andrew Firlik, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners

